Chargers Play Broncos Without Joe Alt And Derwin James

Ladd McConkey will take the field for the Los Angeles Chargers during Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium, clearing a notable hurdle despite dealing with a foot injury that initially left his status in question. Kickoff for the AFC West divisional clash is set for 1:05 p.m. PT, with the Chargers entering the afternoon contest as slight underdogs.

Active Roster Adjustments and Injury Statuses

While McConkey avoids an absence, the Chargers’ roster remains heavily depleted following a wave of Friday injury designations and subsequent weekend transactions. Offensive lineman Branson Taylor (shoulder), defensive lineman Scott Matlock (foot), and tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm) are all active after carrying questionable tags into the weekend.

However, the active roster will operate without cornerback Rodney Shelley, who was ruled inactive after being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Shelley joins a lengthy list of teammates sidelined for the contest.

A Mounting Slew of Absences

Head coach Jim Harbaugh’s squad will be missing six major contributors who were officially ruled out on Friday. That group features offensive tackle Joe Alt (neck), safety Derwin James (hamstring), cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring), wide receiver Quentin Johnston (chest), wide receiver Brenen Thompson (quad), and offensive lineman Kayode Awosika (fibula).

The attrition worsened over the weekend when the organization moved three additional players to Injured Reserve on Saturday. Offensive tackle Trevor Penning (concussion), offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (ankle), and quarterback Trey Lance (groin)—who was originally listed as doubtful—have all been shut down and placed on IR ahead of the division battle.