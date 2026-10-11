How Pacific Governments Use Social Protection to Cushion the Oil Shock

Pacific governments are deploying targeted social protection systems to cushion households against the severe oil price shock triggered by the Middle East crisis, according to devpolicy.org. While many global economies lean heavily on broad energy and transport subsidies, Pacific island nations are using their pre-established welfare frameworks to protect vulnerable families from surging food, transport, and freight costs.

How Vertical Expansion Cushions Households Across Fiji and Tonga

The most widespread response to the energy shock involves vertical expansion, where governments temporarily increase benefit levels without altering existing beneficiary registers.

Historical impact evaluations validate this strategy. An assessment of Fiji’s post-Winston top-ups showed that beneficiaries recovered faster across health, housing, and food security than non-recipients, with female-headed households recording the strongest gains. Similarly, Tongan recipients following Tropical Cyclone Gita primarily directed funds toward food, healthcare, and utility bills while retaining financial independence.

Universal Shock Absorbers and New Needs-Tested Schemes

The Republic of Marshall Islands has taken a distinct path by leveraging its universal quarterly cash payment, the Enra program, as an economy-wide shock absorber. Because Enra reaches the entire population, it provides broad protection against rising living costs that targeted top-ups cannot easily replicate.

Meanwhile, Tuvalu has established a new needs-tested initiative through its Temporary Household Cost of Living Support Scheme, featured in the government budget. The program delivers AUD 50 per eligible household member monthly for three months to households with average per-capita incomes below AUD 300. This threshold sits above the national poverty line identified in an April 2025 report by the Pacific Community and the Tuvalu Central Statistics Division, which calculated basic needs costs at AUD 2,668 annually per adult and noted that 21.5% of the population lived below the line in 2022.

Regional Frameworks Drive Long-Term Social Protection Goals

Beyond immediate crisis relief, broader institutional reforms are shaping the region. The Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) highlights that member states endorsed the regional ESCAP Action Plan to Strengthen Regional Cooperation on Social Protection in Asia and the Pacific in 2020, as noted by eiec.kdi.re.kr. This framework calls for intermediate coverage targets by 2025 and measurable progress toward universal protection by 2030. The ESCAP Action Plan outlines 12 national milestones designed to eliminate administrative fragmentation, secure sustainable financing, and ensure that social protection systems respond efficiently to future economic shocks.