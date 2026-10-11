Los Angeles Health Officials Report Worst Mosquito Season in Years

Los Angeles is enduring its worst mosquito season in nearly a decade, fueled by heatwaves, a strong El Niño, and a mild winter that accelerated breeding cycles. Documenting over 180 West Nile virus cases, local health authorities are deploying emergency adulticide treatments while residents contend with invasive, human-biting Aedes mosquitoes.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Vector Transmission: West Nile virus is primarily transmitted to humans by Culex mosquitoes (“quinx”) that acquire the pathogen after feeding on infected birds, whereas invasive Aedes mosquitoes (“ankle biters”) target humans directly and can spread dengue, Zika, chikungunya, and yellow fever.

West Nile virus is primarily transmitted to humans by Culex mosquitoes (“quinx”) that acquire the pathogen after feeding on infected birds, whereas invasive Aedes mosquitoes (“ankle biters”) target humans directly and can spread dengue, Zika, chikungunya, and yellow fever. Environmental Amplification: Unseasonably warm winter temperatures and intense heatwaves shorten the reproductive lifecycle of mosquitoes, allowing populations to proliferate in standing water as small as a single tablespoon.

Unseasonably warm winter temperatures and intense heatwaves shorten the reproductive lifecycle of mosquitoes, allowing populations to proliferate in standing water as small as a single tablespoon. Personal Prophylaxis: Clinical protection relies on environmental elimination of standing water and consistent application of topical repellents containing active ingredients proven effective by public health agencies.

Heatwaves and El Niño Drive West Nile Virus Cases in Los Angeles

Los Angeles county documented more than 180 cases of West Nile virus this year, marking the highest total in nearly a decade, according to the county public health department. The surge is driven by heatwaves and an extra-powerful El Niño that created sustained humidity. Anais Medina Diaz, communications director for the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District, noted that mosquito activity typically drops when overnight temperatures approach 50°F (10°C). However, exceptionally mild winter conditions, including heatwaves in February and March, allowed mosquito populations to remain active.

Complementing these findings, Richard Dang, an associate professor of clinical pharmacy, explained that the USC Office of Environmental Health and Safety issued a health alert indicating that 2026 infection rates have surpassed the five-year average. Mosquito pools and dead birds across Los Angeles County continue testing positive for the virus. Dang emphasized that mosquitoes acquire the pathogen by feeding on infected birds, subsequently transmitting the virus to human hosts when they bite.

Emergency Vector Control Operations in Altadena and Monterey Park

In response to the escalating public health risk, mosquito control treatments were scheduled in Altadena and Monterey Park to suppress vector populations across multiple life cycle stages, according to reporting by KABC. Field crews deployed ultra-low volume adulticide and low-volume larvicide applications. Brian Brannon, public information officer for the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District, stated that approximately 850 traps across the region have tested positive for West Nile virus.

Photo: Oz Arab Media

To mitigate the crisis, vector control districts utilize adulticide in major problem areas. An experimental approach uses X-rays to sterilize male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which has reduced populations by more than 80% at some sites. The method is limited to Aedes aegypti and can be costly: a San Gabriel Valley program cost about $30,000 for 25 acres.

Mosquito Species Primary Host Preference Associated Pathogens Key Breeding Sites Culex quinquefasciatus (Quinx) Birds West Nile virus Water pools Aedes aegypti (Ankle Biters) Humans Dengue, Zika, Chikungunya, Yellow Fever Containers as small as a tablespoon (plant saucers, pet dishes)

When to Consult a Doctor

While most mosquito bites result in itching and inflammation, individuals with chronic medical conditions—such as diabetes, asthma, or advanced age—face an elevated risk of serious illness if infected with West Nile virus. Some of these serious illnesses can develop into things like meningitis. Patients presenting with signs of severe infection must seek immediate medical evaluation.

Photo: ABC7 Los Angeles

When applying personal protection, individuals should utilize formulations containing active ingredients: DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon and eucalyptus.

References

Orange County health officials warn of worst mosquito season in years