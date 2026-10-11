Kyrie Irving Scores 17 Points in Impressive Return for Mavericks After 586-Day Injury Absence

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving returned to NBA game action on Sunday in Macao, China, scoring a team-high 17 points in 22 minutes during a 132-115 preseason victory over the Houston Rockets. The contest marked Irving’s first appearance since tearing his left ACL in March 2025, ending a 586-day sideline absence.

A Long-Awaited Return in Macao

The matchup at The Venetian Arena in Cotai wrapped up the NBA China Games 2026, offering a stark contrast to Dallas’s 135-117 defeat to Houston two days prior. Irving waited 586 days between competitive outings, having suffered the left knee injury during the first quarter of a March 2025 game against the Sacramento Kings. On Sunday, Dallas won the opening tap, and reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg immediately directed traffic to Irving on the right wing. Irving drove baseline for a reverse layup on the game’s opening possession, setting the tone for a 6-for-13 shooting night that included two three-pointers.

Photo: The Macau Post Daily

“It was just impressive. His physical condition, his mental condition, and then — I’ve said it from the first time I watched him in a workout — he’s an artist. He’s a jazz musician. … I didn’t expect him to play this well after being off so long.”

Dallas coach Dusty May

Mavericks coach Dusty May managed Irving’s minutes carefully across the first three quarters, deploying him for eight minutes in the opening period, slightly over eight in the second, and 5 1/2 minutes in the third before sitting him for the remainder of the contest. Eurohoops noted that the roster featured a distinct European flavor, with French forward Zaccharie Risacher contributing 16 points as a starter, Turkish former Fenerbahce star Tarik Biberovic adding eight points off the bench, and Spanish rookie Sergio de Larrea recording nine points, seven rebounds, and four assists in 22 minutes.

Tactical Integration and Roster Evolution

Irving’s return provides a vital offensive stabilizer for a Dallas franchise reshaping its identity following the February 2025 trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Operating under May—who took the helm after a national championship-winning stint at Michigan—the Mavericks relied heavily on ball movement and transition pace to counter Houston’s defensive length. Reuters highlighted that prior to his injury, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals across 50 games in the 2024-25 campaign.

Photo: Eurohoops

Player Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Shooting Kyrie Irving 22 17 2 3 6-13 FG Zaccharie Risacher – 16 – – – Sergio de Larrea 22 9 7 4 – Clint Capela – 5 9 – –

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka pointed to ball security as a primary hurdle for his squad, noting that the Rockets committed 22 turnovers on Sunday after recording 21 in their previous meeting against Dallas. “I know we compete, but you want to compete against the best and you want everybody to be out there. For him to be back out there, it was great to see,” Smart said.

Global Appeal and Season Outlook

Beyond tactical adjustments, Irving’s presence generated immense fan engagement in Macao, where the Rockets maintain a substantial following due to the legacy of Hall of Famer Yao Ming. Irving, a nine-time All-Star, has cultivated a strong following in China through numerous visits and plans a return in 2027 for his annual world tour.

Kyrie Irving 57 points @ Spurs (Full Highlights) (03/12/15) UNBELIEVABLE!

The Mavericks finished 12th in the Western Conference last season and missed the postseason entirely, making Irving’s health a decisive factor for any upward trajectory. While one preseason appearance does not guarantee a full return to pre-injury production levels, the initial offensive fluidity offers an encouraging baseline as Dallas prepares to finalize its rotation ahead of the regular season.

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