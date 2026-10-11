Jessica Biel Bio: Net Worth, Career, and Personal Life

Jessica Biel has built a notable career in Hollywood. She began as a teenage television star and has since moved into several studio films. She refuses to stay in a single profession. Jessica is an American actress, producer, model, and entrepreneur. Born in Ely, Minnesota, on March 3, 1982, the actress and producer has steadily expanded her professional footprint beyond traditional acting roles into executive production, wellness branding, and publishing.

Early Life and Athletic Background

Before entering the entertainment industry, Biel competed as a six-level gymnastics champion and a competitive soccer player. At age nine, she began performing in local musical theatre productions, including local stagings of Beauty and the Beast and The Sound of Music. She won the International Modelling and Talent Association competition at age 11. In 2000, she enrolled at Tufts University, attending for two years before leaving in 2002 to concentrate on her acting career.

Television Breakthrough and Transition to Film

At age 14, Biel gained widespread national attention when she was cast as Mary Camden in the family drama series 7th Heaven, which premiered in August 1996. Her early television success was followed by a deliberate shift toward mature projects, highlighted by a 2000 magazine photo shoot.

Her film career gained traction with a leading role in the 2003 horror remake The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a commercial success. Over the subsequent decade, she appeared in a diverse range of film projects, including the action film Blade: Trinity in 2004, the period drama The Illusionist in 2006, the comedy I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry in 2007, the science fiction remake Total Recall in 2012, and the biographical drama Hitchcock in November 2012, where she portrayed actress Vera Miles.

Production Ventures and Television Success

In 2010, Biel partnered with Michelle Purple to establish the production banner Iron Ocean Productions, focusing primarily on female-driven narratives.

The company’s most notable success came with the series The Sinner, which premiered in August 2017. Biel starred as Cora Tannetti and served as an executive producer, earning multiple award nominations for her performance. Iron Ocean’s subsequent projects include The Book of Love, Fatal Destination, Cruel Summer, Candy—in which she starred as Candy Montgomery—and the television series The Better Sister.

Entrepreneurship and Advocacy

Outside of her entertainment work, Biel co-founded Kinderfarms, a family health and wellness brand, alongside Jeremy Adams. She has also engaged in advocacy focused on teenage girls’ wellness and healthcare, publishing a book titled A Kids Book About Period to encourage open dialogue surrounding menstrual health.

Family Life and Personal History

Biel’s personal life has frequently drawn public interest. In the late 1990s, she dated actor Adam LaVorgna before their relationship ended due to personal differences. In the early 2000s, she was in a relationship with Chris Evans.

In 2007, she began dating Justin Timberlake. The couple became engaged in Montana in December 2011 and married on October 19, 2012, at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Fasano, Italy. They share two sons, Silas Randall Timberlake and Phineas Timberlake, and maintain their primary residence near Big Sky, Montana.

Awards and Recognition

Throughout her career, Biel has received 6 competitive wins from 19 nominations. Her accolades include a Young Artist Award for her early work in Ulee’s Gold, an Outstanding Achievement in Filmmaking Acting Award, a Female Star of Tomorrow Award, and the Rising Star Award at the 2007 Gala Awards. In 2009, she won a Best Actress honor for her role in Easy Virtue. She later received the Best Acting Ensemble award for The Truth About Emanuel and an Inspiration Award at the 2015 GLSEN Respect Awards.

Jessica Biel on How She Balances Her Career and Personal Life (Exclusive)

Financial Standing and Estates

Industry trackers, including CelebrityNetWorth, mention her net worth as $250 million. The figure is a combination of Justin Timberlake and Jessica’s worth. Her personal earnings derive primarily from her acting salaries, production company ventures under Iron Ocean, and profitable real estate transactions involving high-value properties such as a SoHo penthouse and a Tribeca duplex.