Hurricane Isaias Leaves Over 267,000 Alabama Power Customers Without Electricity

More than 267,000 Alabama Power customers lost electricity after Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Destin, Florida, as a Category 2 storm with 105 mph winds, driving heavy rain and strong winds across the state. Governor Kay Ivey confirmed that two Alabamians died as a result of the severe weather.

The Bottom Line

Massive Outages: Over 267,000 customers experienced storm-related electricity loss across the utility’s service territory, with approximately 137,000 outages still unresolved as of Saturday morning. Restoration Efforts: The utility reported that more than 130,000 customers had their power restored by 11 a.m. Saturday, backed by an influx of more than 6,400 additional personnel. Infrastructure Hazards: Downed power lines, severe flooding, and fallen trees created hazardous conditions, temporarily delaying recovery in multiple communities without a statewide restoration timeline announced.

Hurricane Landfall and Statewide Service Impact

Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Destin, Florida, on Friday evening as a Category 2 storm boasting maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. As the system tracked inland, it brought high winds and heavy rainfall that impacted the entire service territory of Alabama Power.

Photo: wvtm13.com

By early Saturday, the storm rapidly weakened into a post-tropical cyclone over Alabama. The National Hurricane Center issued its final advisory at 4 a.m. when maximum sustained winds decreased to 35 mph. Despite the downgrade, the lingering environmental hazards left behind by the storm created severe logistical hurdles for repair crews.

Emergency Deployment and Personnel Scale

To combat the extensive grid damage, Alabama Power mobilized more than 6,400 additional personnel to bolster its internal Storm Team. Equipment, materials, and field workers had been strategically positioned across the state prior to the storm’s arrival, permitting rapid deployment once weather conditions stabilized on Saturday morning.

Photo: abc3340.com

According to an 11 a.m. update provided by the utility, over 130,000 customers had their electricity successfully restored. However, approximately 137,000 storm-affected accounts remained without power at the time of the update, and the company has not announced a statewide estimated restoration time.

Restoration Metric Reported Count Total Customers Impacted 267,000+ Customers Restored by 11 a.m. Saturday 130,000+ Outstanding Outages Pending Resolution 137,000 Additional Storm Support Personnel Deployed 6,400+

Safety Warnings and Infrastructure Hazards

Strong winds overnight Friday into Saturday brought down numerous trees and electrical lines across the state. Utility officials warned residents to treat all fallen wires as actively energized, cautioning the public never to approach downed lines or touch debris in contact with utility infrastructure.

Governor Kay Ivey stated Saturday morning that crews positioned throughout the state were working to clear debris and restore electricity. Emergency officials urged citizens to stay clear of active work zones where flooding and downed foliage continued to restrict access for repair teams.

Customer Reporting Channels and Tracking

Alabama Power directs customers to monitor ongoing recovery operations through the company’s online outage map at OutageMap.AlabamaPower.com, which features county, city, and ZIP code search capabilities alongside integrated weather radar.

Subscribers seeking updates can text “Enroll” to APCOUT (272688) from a registered cellphone to activate text alerts, then text “Out” to report service interruptions or “Status” to check repair progress. Additional customer support remains available via the corporate website at AlabamaPower.com or through the primary customer service telephone line at 800-888-2726.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.