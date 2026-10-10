Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso Concept Debuts at the 2026 Paris Motor Show

Alfa Romeo is set to unveil its new concept car, named Cuorerosso, at the 2026 Paris Motor Show. Scheduled for a world premiere on October 12, 2026, in Hall 4 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, the vehicle is billed by the brand as a design manifesto rather than a preview of a future production model.

The Origins of Cuorerosso at Centro Stile

Conceived by the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile in Turin, the Cuorerosso name bridges two Italian words: “cuore,” meaning heart, and “rosso,” meaning red. According to NewsBreak, the vehicle’s teaser imagery points toward a low-slung, wide, coupe-like vehicle featuring smooth, rounded surfaces, emphasizing performance-oriented proportions rather than a crossover silhouette. Automotive World noted that the manufacturer is leading with emotion before engineering, naming the vehicle weeks ahead of any technical disclosures.

No powertrain, platform, dimensions, or target segment details have been released by the manufacturer. The design serves to explore new forms, languages, and solutions for tomorrow’s mobility, keeping the driver squarely at the center of the experience.

What Remains Unanswered Ahead of the Paris Debut

While the brand leans heavily on its historical lineage—citing past models like the Giulia, Giulietta, Brera, Duetto, Tonale, and Stradale—the actual engineering specifications remain entirely undisclosed. Industry observers note that halo concepts of this nature often function to rebuild emotional desirability across a brand’s portfolio, even when immediate production plans are absent, according to NewsBreak.

Photo: automotiveworld.com

Stellantis will use the Paris event to display nine total concept vehicles alongside more than 60 cars across eight brands, occupying roughly 5,340 square meters in Hall 4. Alongside the Cuorerosso concept, the manufacturer’s display will feature the Junior, Tonale, Giulia, Stelvio, 33 Stradale, and a historic Spider Duetto sourced directly from the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese.

Exhibition Schedule and Press Conference Timing

The public exhibition runs from October 12 to 18, 2026. The official press conference for Alfa Romeo is scheduled for October 12 at 10:55 a.m. CEST, where additional details regarding the vehicle’s purpose are expected to emerge.