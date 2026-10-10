Nvidia to Discontinue RTX 5090 for Consumer Market

Nvidia is planning to halt production of the consumer version of its RTX 5090 graphics card, reserving the underlying GB202 silicon for professional GPU models instead. Hardware leaker MEGAsizeGPU first published the details, which were subsequently picked up by Videocardz to bolster their credibility.

GeForce Flagship Shift to RTX 5080 with 24 GB RAM

The reported production shift leaves the consumer GeForce series without a model utilizing Nvidia’s largest Blackwell silicon. Alongside the discontinuation of the consumer flagship, rumors point to a forthcoming RTX 5080 featuring 24 GB of RAM. The GB202 chip powers the RTX 5090 alongside several of the company’s professional Blackwell offerings. While the RTX 5090 packs 21,760 CUDA cores and 32 GB of GDDR7 RAM, the professional RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell utilizes the same family of chips with 24,064 CUDA cores and 96 GB of memory. It remains unconfirmed whether the newly rumored RTX 5080 with 24 GB of RAM will debut at the $2,000 price point that served as the baseline for the RTX 5090 when it launched in January 2025.

Memory Limits and the Shadow of Previous Generations

Speculation surrounding an RTX 5080 variant with 24 GB of memory has circulated for a long time, driven largely by consumer disappointment over the 16 GB allocation on the 5080-kortet. Many owners of the RTX 4090 skipped the update, because the best card in the previous generation featured 24 GB of VRAM, a capacity critical for handling texture-heavy titles. The RTX 5090 has already faced price increases: in August, a customer had an RTX 5090 order cancelled after a price spike. The cheapest 5090 cards now cost around 57,000 kroner.

Market Availability and Unresolved Questions for Norwegian Buyers

A complete manufacturing stop threatens to tighten supply constraints further if market demand remains elevated. The exact severity of these consequences for buyers in Norway remains unknown. The change aligns with broader corporate adjustments amid persistent artificial intelligence sector demands.