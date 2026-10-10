Nicolas Cage Slams Amazon Over Spider-Noir AI Waiver at Comic Con

Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage indicated at New York Comic Con that he is set to star in the upcoming fifth season of HBO’s anthology crime drama True Detective, while discussing artificial intelligence waivers following the cancellation of Spider-Noir.

During a spotlight panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday morning, Nicolas Cage shared career updates that quickly dominated entertainment headlines. While discussing his future projects and the financial realities of working as an actor, he dropped news regarding the highly anticipated next installment of HBO’s crime series.

Nicolas Cage Drops True Detective Season 5 Casting Reveal at New York Comic Con

The announcement arrived as Cage discussed needing to feed the family and avoiding working on too many movies consecutively. Having starred in Prime Video’s Spider-Noir , the actor indicated he was ready to return to the small screen for another extended project.

The star-studded cast of True Detective has previously featured prominent names across its prior installments, including Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in Season 1; Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Mahershala Ali and Jodie Foster joined for later seasons.

Photo: The Hollywood Reporter

My agent’s out there somewhere listening. You can only do so many movies back to back to back, and necessity is the mother of invention. You can connect those dots, too. What do I mean by necessity? Feed the family; don’t do too many movies back to back to back. So I think I’m probably gonna do another season of television. I think I might do a season of ‘True Detective.’ Nicolas Cage, via Entertainment Weekly

As the audience erupted into applause over the disclosure, Cage immediately joked to the crowd, That’s okay that I’m the first to announce that, right? Representatives for HBO declined to comment on the actor’s statements regarding the production.

Casting Reports and Setting Details for True Detective Season 5

Reports tying Cage to the HBO franchise first surfaced in August, indicating he was in talks for the lead role of a New York detective named Henry Logan assigned to investigate the central mystery of the new season.

Photo: Yahoo News UK

Season 5 follows the previous installment, True Detective: Night Country, which starred Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. While the new season shifts locations to Jamaica Bay, New York, showrunner Issa López previously explained that the story shares narrative threads with earlier chapters. The fifth season is scheduled to arrive in 2027.

AI Waivers, Amazon, and the Cancellation of Spider-Noir

Before turning to his television future, Cage addressed the cancellation of Spider-Noir, which was pulled last month despite earning 11 Emmy nominations and reaching 2.6 billion minutes viewed within its first six weeks. The actor made it clear that creative disagreements over generative technology played a defining role in his departure from the studio.

Amazon is a very AI-friendly company, to the tune of $50 billion invested in OpenAI. I am not an AI-friendly actor, so it’s like, connect those dots! I’m not a member of their club. I didn’t sign the waiver to let him use AI on ‘Spider Noir.’ I’m probably not going to be working with that studio again, but that’s okay. Nicolas Cage, via Variety