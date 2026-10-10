As the state pension age rises to 67 and the Bank of England prepares animal-themed banknotes, former Money Box presenter Louise Botting has died at 87 following a short illness, while unrelated communities face proxy scam warnings and a stolen donation box for a child with cerebral palsy.

State Pension Adjustments and Banknote Consultations

The state pension age increased this week as part of its gradual shift from 66 years old to 67. Under current law, the threshold is scheduled to rise to 68 by 2046, though that may change. As the third installment of its kind, an evaluation of the state pension age is currently examining whether existing regulations remain suitable given recent life expectancy statistics, and it will put forward proposals for how the milestone should be calculated moving forward.

Dr. Suzy Morrissey was tasked by the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions last year with compiling an independent study concerning the upcoming trajectory of the State Pension age. At the same time, typical home loan interest rates reached a peak not seen in three years over the past week, impacting a vast number of property owners attempting to secure a new deal alongside prospective first-time purchasers.

In currency developments, the Bank of England has picked the animals to appear on the next series of bank notes. Following a public consultation that drew responses from nearly half a million individuals, voters selected the hedgehog, barn owl, puffin and bumblebee.

Postal Campaign Targets Emerging Proxy Purchase Scams in Haenam

To combat rising financial crimes involving demands to buy gift cards or settle bills on behalf of other parties, local post offices have joined forces with the Haenam Police Station on a grassroots public awareness initiative. To help protect citizens against voice phishing, smishing, proxy purchase swindles, and alternative telephone fraud schemes, the Hwangsan Police Substation and the Haenam Police Station—led by Chief Park Mi-young—are partnering with regional post offices.

The collaborative effort integrates crime-prevention warnings directly into the routine packaging materials used at post office counters frequently visited by residents. The custom packing tape features a diagonal warning design along with the police logo and a direct caution for the public.

Police noted that perpetrators frequently target victims by requesting the purchase of gift certificates or the transfer of money for goods on behalf of others. Authorities advise residents never to rely solely on phone numbers or text messages provided by an unexpected requester, but instead to independently verify institutions and individuals through official contact channels before releasing any funds.

Community Support Follows Theft of Donation Box for Four-Year-Old in Wausau

Residents in Wausau, Wisconsin, are rallying behind Townline Market in the wake of a burglary involving a collection container set up for a young child battling cerebral palsy at age 4. The former owner of Townline, David Jagler, has raised money for his grandson, Cashton Krause, for years. Cashton often travels out of the state and country for cerebral palsy treatments, which are expensive and usually aren’t covered by insurance.

Photo: wsaw.com

The family is also living in a rental home that isn’t handicap accessible. They lost their home in the Ringle tornado. Jennifer Imhoff, Cashton’s mother, noted that the theft added another level of stress.

Following reports of the theft, a temporary jar placed at the counter quickly drew contributions, with community members mailing money and dropping off $100 bills.