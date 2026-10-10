Burshtyn resident sentenced to seven years for fatal abuse

Fatal Head Trauma Claims Seven-Month-Old Infant

An 18-year-old resident of the Burshtyn territorial community has been sentenced to seven years in prison following an investigation by the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office into the severe abuse and death of her child.

The following morning, the infant’s grandmother and great-grandmother found him unresponsive and called an emergency medical crew, who confirmed the death of the child.

Forensic Evidence Refutes Initial Claims

The mother initially claimed the infant had choked on baby formula and sustained injuries from falling off a bed. Subsequent forensic medical examinations refuted her statements, determining that the boy died from a closed craniocerebral injury accompanied by a hemorrhage under the soft cerebral membrane and swelling with compression.

During court proceedings, the defendant pleaded guilty and expressed remorse, explaining to the court that she had raised the child alone and experienced significant difficulties and constant psychological tension.

Systematic Abuse of a Teenager with Cerebral Palsy

In a separate legal proceeding, a 44-year-old mother from the Solotvyn territorial community received a four-year prison sentence for torturing her 15-year-old son, who has cerebral palsy and a disability.

Court records showed that in June 2026, the woman struck the teenager on his legs and face because he refused to eat, and subsequently slammed his head against a wall twice while under the influence of alcohol.

Social Services Context and Family History

Law enforcement officials demonstrated during the investigation that the mother had systematically subjected three sons—one of whom is an adult—to physical and psychological abuse. The family had previously been placed under social welfare supervision, though social services removed them from the register in 2025.

The defendant admitted her guilt in court, stating that her violent actions stemmed from aggressive episodes linked to alcohol abuse, despite having sought treatment for addiction on multiple occasions.

Military Enlistment Request and Child Placement

During the hearings, prosecutors reported that the accused woman expressed a desire to enlist in the Armed Forces of Ukraine to reform herself and contribute to society.

Following the court’s decision regarding her criminal culpability under part 1 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine concerning torture, the 15-year-old victim was placed in a children’s home boarding facility, while his brother remains in the care of their grandmother.