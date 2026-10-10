Scientists have named several newly discovered animal species after prominent cultural figures, including a Papuan snake honoring Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, an Australian insect genus named Swiftiephylus for Taylor Swift, and an Ecuadorian glass frog dedicated to Olympic weightlifting champion Neisi Dajomes.

The Bottom Line

Researchers in Papua New Guinea identified a brown-red ground snake and named it Lielaphis slashi after Slash, drawing attention to habitat threats from mining and agriculture.

Entomologists at the University of California, Riverside described a new Australian plant-bug genus, Swiftiephylus, featuring 12 species with four direct references to Taylor Swift and her albums.

In Ecuador’s Cordillera del Cóndor, scientists discovered a glass frog named Nymphargus dajomesae to honor Neisi Dajomes, the first Ecuadorian woman to win an Olympic gold medal.

Uncovering Lielaphis slashi in Papua New Guinea

Researchers working in Papua New Guinea identified a new species of ground snake characterized by its distinct brown-red coloration. The scientific team chose to name the reptile Lielaphis slashi as a tribute to Slash, the guitarist of rock band Guns N’ Roses. Coauthors of the underlying study emphasized that this newly documented organism faces environmental pressures from local agricultural expansion and mining activities. The identification underscores how taxonomy brings visibility to vulnerable regional fauna.

Naming Australian Insects After Taylor Swift

Entomologists at the University of California, Riverside classified 12 new species of plant-feeding true bugs native to Australia, establishing a brand-new genus designated as Swiftiephylus. Lead researcher Sarah Schroeder chose the moniker to highlight the insect’s biodiversity while drawing a deliberate parallel to Taylor Swift and her musical catalog. Four of the individual species within the genus received specific designations directly referencing the artist and her work: Swiftiephylus taylorae, Swiftiephylus amator, Swiftiephylus intrepidus, and Swiftiephylus poetorum.

The insects maintain a specialized biological relationship with Australian casuarina trees, commonly known as she-oaks. These fitophagous bugs display a pale yellow and red color pattern that mirrors the reddish tones of the host plant’s floral structures, providing natural camouflage against predators. The specimens analyzed by researchers were not captured recently; instead, they emerged from an extensive biodiversity collection gathered between 1995 and 2004 by the American Museum of Natural History and Australian collaborators, requiring years of meticulous taxonomic analysis.

Honoring Neisi Dajomes Through Ecuadorian Amphibians

Expanding the trend of cultural taxonomy into South America, researchers operating in Ecuador’s Cordillera del Cóndor discovered a distinct glass frog species. The amphibian was formally baptized as Nymphargus dajomesae. The scientific nomenclature celebrates Neisi Dajomes, the first Ecuadorian woman to win an Olympic gold medal. The discovery highlights the ecological importance of the Cordillera del Cóndor, recognized as one of the country’s most biologically diverse yet underexplored territories.

New Species / Genus Inspiration / Namesake Location Primary Threat or Context Lielaphis slashi Slash (Guns N’ Roses guitarist) Papua New Guinea Threatened by local agriculture and mining Swiftiephylus (Genus) Taylor Swift & albums Australia Camouflages on casuarina trees; derived from historical 1995–2004 collections Nymphargus dajomesae Neisi Dajomes (Olympic Champion) Ecuador Discovered in the biodiverse Cordillera del Cóndor

Taxonomists emphasize that formal scientific description remains a foundational prerequisite for environmental protection. By attaching culturally resonant names to newly cataloged organisms, researchers aim to bridge public interest with rigorous conservation science, bringing wider attention to the species inhabiting fragile ecosystems worldwide.