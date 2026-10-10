Kristina Mkhitaryan Returns to the Met Opera in La Bohème

Kristina Mkhitaryan assumed the role of Mimì in the Metropolitan Opera’s newly refurbished Franco Zeffirelli production of Puccini’s La Bohème on Friday, joining a revolving cast of Bohemians for a run scheduled through October 31.

The Performance and Cast Dynamics

Kristina Mkhitaryan returned to the Met as Mimì, bringing a dark-hued, soulful voice and established familiarity with the production after previously singing Musetta in the 2023–24 season and returning as Mimì in March 2025.

Adam Smith and Freddie De Tommaso alternated in the role of Rodolfo, with Smith providing a full, lyrical tenor and De Tommaso stepping in for an ailing Stephen Costello.

Kristina Mkhitaryan Returns as Mimì

Kristina Mkhitaryan is no stranger to Met audiences in La Bohème, having previously sung Musetta in the 2023–24 season before returning as Mimì in March 2025. In the opening scene of Friday’s performance, she played a prankster, eagerly blowing out her candle just as Adam Smith’s Rodolfo did. Her soprano bloomed in her first-act aria as she sang of her life and simple joys.

The third act found Mkhitaryan at her most compelling. Her rich, jewel-like timbre conveyed Mimì’s sorrow at the prospect of separation from Rodolfo. Back in Rodolfo’s garret for her final moments, Mkhitaryan illuminated Mimì’s last expressions of love and hope with a touching brilliance, while her vocal delivery subtly reflected the character’s fading vitality.

Adam Smith and Freddie De Tommaso Alternate as Rodolfo

As Rodolfo, Adam Smith looked completely comfortable in the part, sharing duties with Freddie De Tommaso, who initially stepped in for an ailing Stephen Costello. De Tommaso was also singing Macduff in the Met’s new production of Verdi’s Macbeth, and a gap in his schedule allowed him to take on the two additional performances. In Act I, Smith’s full, lyrical tenor brought warmth and ardor to Rodolfo.

As Act III brought Rodolfo’s volatile temperament into sharper focus, Smith’s interpretation steadily grew more intense and sophisticated. Their performance culminated in their final duet, where Smith’s voice displayed an impressive spinto edge.

Met Debuts and Supporting Cast Highlights

Making her Met debut, Russian soprano Inna Demenkova quickly won over the audience as Musetta. Anthony Clark Evans performed as a hearty, warmhearted Marcello, his robust presence contrasting with Demenkova’s spitfire temptress. William Guanbo Su’s Colline was firmly grounded in reality, offering a velvety bass that lent poignancy to the philosopher’s farewell to his overcoat.

Ricardo José Rivera played the liveliest and most engaging of the lot as Schaunard. The baritone demonstrated charisma, a voice demanding attention, and a flair for comedy, with his description of the parrot’s demise in Act I proving as vivid as his dance moves in the final act.

Orchestral Leadership and Upcoming Performances

Ramón Tebar made his Met debut with this run of La Bohème performances. He shaped the drama with a keen sense of balance and pacing, giving the singers ample room for expressive nuance without being overly indulgent. The Met chorus and orchestra performed at their commanding best, bringing fresh energy and excitement to each performance.

Role Primary Artist Alternating Artist Mimì Kristina Mkhitaryan Juliana Grigoryan Rodolfo Adam Smith Freddie De Tommaso

Audiences can catch La Bohème through October 31, with Adam Smith and Freddie De Tommaso sharing the part of Rodolfo alongside Kristina Mkhitaryan and Juliana Grigoryan alternating as Mimì. Additional runs of La Bohème with different casts are scheduled to begin on November 24 and April 16, 2027.