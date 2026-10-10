1 Man Dead After Tiger Attack at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

A man died after entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster, South Yorkshire Police confirmed. Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after 13:35 BST on Saturday, October 10. Despite medical intervention, the victim sustained fatal injuries from the tiger attack and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Immediate Updates From The Doncaster Attraction

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the fatal incident occurred after a man entered the “Land of the Tigers” enclosure at approximately 13:35 BST.

The park confirmed via its social media channels that emergency response procedures were immediately activated and the attraction will remain closed.

Police and wildlife park officials verified that the tiger remained uninjured inside the enclosure throughout the incident and posed no wider risk to the public.

Emergency Response and Park Evacuation at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Emergency services rushed to the tourist attraction following reports of a man entering the tiger enclosure. South Yorkshire Police stated that officers arrived after the man entered the tiger habitat. Yorkshire Ambulance Service deployed two land ambulances, a doctor, and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance to the scene. Despite the fast arrival of medical personnel, the man succumbed to his injuries at the location.

The wildlife park was immediately evacuated following the incident. Park officials released a statement confirming that operations were paused to handle the emergency. We are deeply saddened by today’s tragic incident, a park spokesperson said. Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the family and loved ones of the person who has lost their life. The facility confirmed it will remain closed while investigators assess the scene.

Condition of the Tiger and Ongoing Police Investigation

South Yorkshire Police and park representatives confirmed that the tiger remained inside the enclosure and sustained no injuries. Investigators noted that at no point was there any broader threat to visitors or the surrounding community.

Event Detail Recorded Information Date of Incident Saturday, October 10 Time Reported 13:35 BST Location Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Doncaster (Land of the Tigers) Responding Agencies South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Yorkshire Air Ambulance

South Yorkshire Police stated that the victim’s family has been identified and is currently receiving support from specialist officers. Law enforcement noted that footage of the encounter had begun circulating online and urged the public to refrain from sharing the clips.

Park History and the Land of the Tigers Enclosure

Yorkshire Wildlife Park opened in 2009. The specific enclosure involved in the incident, known as the “Land of the Tigers,” opened in 2011. Designed as a purpose-built two-acre reserve, the habitat houses Amur tigers, an endangered subspecies with around 500 left in the wild.

The park’s official site details that the tiger habitat features woodlands, grasslands, and a waterfall pool designed to mimic the natural environment of the big cats. Aside from the Amur tigers, the wildlife park hosts a wide collection of large animals, including lions, leopards, cheetahs, polar bears, brown bears, and sea lions. Following Saturday’s events, park management confirmed they are cooperating fully with South Yorkshire Police and relevant authorities to determine exactly what happened.