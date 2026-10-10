Petra Power Targets 2028 Deployment for AI Data Center Fuel Cells

Petra Power, a solid oxide fuel cell manufacturer founded in 2017, is targeting data centers and the Defense Department with compact ceramic devices designed to convert natural gas directly into electricity without combustion, aiming for initial deployments by 2028 and full-scale production in 2029.

The Direct Electron Conversion Architecture

As AI gobbles up an ever larger amount of energy, the hunt for efficient, cost-effective energy sources has intensified. Traditional power generation relies on a multi-step combustion process. Aaron Goodman, founder of Petra Power, described the standard mechanism in an interview with TechCrunch: “Combustion takes fuel and creates explosions. Those explosions create heat. That heat creates motion. The motion powers an electromotive force, which eventually creates electricity.”

Every phase in that mechanical chain introduces energy loss. Petra bypasses those intermediate steps entirely through solid oxide fuel cells. These ceramic devices strip electrons directly off the fuel source, such as natural gas, to generate electricity in a single step.

“What fuel cells do is they take the electrons directly off of the fuel, so they strip the fuel of its electrons, which creates electricity. It’s one step, no loss, and subsequently, in theory, at least, they’re much, much more efficient,” Goodman told TechCrunch.

This architectural shift promises lower fuel costs, reduced emissions, and a smaller physical footprint compared to traditional power sources.

Targeting Neoclouds and Defense Infrastructure

Petra Power is focusing its efforts on two different types of customers: data centers and the Defense Department. While hyperscalers represent an ideal customer profile due to their power consumption, Petra is currently working with neoclouds and other infrastructure providers.

Goodman noted that while discussions with hyperscalers are ongoing, no firm agreements are currently in place. The company has established a target for first deployment with these customers of 2028, with full-scale production anticipated by 2029.

Parallel to its commercial data center strategy, the 15-person startup is courting the Defense Department to provide auxiliary power for land vehicles. These fuel cells are intended to supply electricity for onboard equipment while the main engine is off. Although no units have deployed on a live vehicle yet, the technology is currently undergoing government testing to determine whether to advance the program.

Funding and the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 200

Petra Power has secured nearly $9 million in contracts from the Defense Department to date, with expectations to scale that work significantly in the coming years. To broaden its visibility, the company was selected for this year’s TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 200, a group of 200 startups chosen for the program, showcasing their technologies in downtown San Francisco at Moscone West.