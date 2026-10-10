The Psychology and Strategy Behind Iker Jiménez’s TV Phenomenon Horizonte

Television presenter Iker Jiménez has transformed his program Horizonte on Cuatro into a major broadcast phenomenon, even attracting international attention from outlets like The New York Times. Produced alongside Carmen Porter, the format has rapidly climbed audience shares and begun rivaling established access prime-time heavyweights.

For a broadcaster whose name has long been synonymous with mystery and anomalous phenomena—dating back to his radio days on Milenio 3 at the SER network and later on television with Cuarto Milenio—this pivot to current affairs represents an evolution. In one of his recent broadcasts, Jiménez noted that even international publications have taken notice of the program’s unique reach. According to the presenter, the audience responds because they are tired of standard political slogans and want straightforward storytelling amid the modern noise.

Behind this television milestone lies a carefully studied psychological connection. Psychologist Lara Ferreiro explained to EL ESPAÑOL that Jiménez operates as a distinct brand in his own right. The familiar cadence of his voice, his deliberate pauses, and his direct gaze establish what Ferreiro terms the “Iker effect.” Viewers tune in not just to receive a straightforward recap of daily events, but to experience how the journalist personally interprets them.

This deep familiarity allows the broadcast to seamlessly cross genres—shifting from geopolitics to science, or from domestic policy to politics—without fracturing the bond with loyal followers. Ferreiro notes that while the specific topics shift constantly, the central anchor remains the presenter himself.

Political and social analysts point out that this programming success also feeds on a broader systemic shift. Political consultant Javier Sánchez observed to EL ESPAÑOL that Horizonte does not manufacture public demand so much as it caters to an existing societal appetite. The program taps into a widening deficit of public trust in traditional institutions and mainstream media outlets, presenting itself as an alternative platform willing to investigate stories others leave untouched.

Sánchez adds that while such formats primarily mirror existing political polarization, they also amplify it. Because contemporary media consumption often functions inside echo chambers, the program reinforces preexisting convictions rather than forcing ideological conversions. This dynamic makes the broadcast a powerful vehicle for confirming beliefs, particularly during volatile political cycles.

Rapid Audience Growth and Prime-Time Wins

The trajectory of Horizonte has reshaped Mediaset España’s programming strategy. Originally born from La estirpe de los libres—the digital broadcast Jiménez hosted on YouTube during pandemic lockdowns—the format gained major momentum during crisis coverage, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Valencia DANA floods. High-profile political figures, including Pedro Sánchez, have publicly referenced the program’s cultural footprint.

In response to surging interest, Mediaset launched a daily iteration in January alongside the established Thursday night prime-time slot. Data compiled by Fifty5Blue from Kantar Media and analyzed by Dos30′ for EL ESPAÑOL illustrates the steep ascent. The daily version opened the year averaging a 7.1% share between January and March, climbing to an 8.8% average in May and peaking at 10.1% during the final week of that month, briefly surpassing rival programs during high-profile political developments.

Broadcast Period / Month Format Milestone Audience Share / Metric January – March Daily format launch 7.1% average Late May Escalating political coverage 10.1% peak September 3 Ceuta border coverage 14.4% historic record October Prime-time expansion 13.8% (second best of season)

The post-summer return in late August accelerated this growth. Broadcasting live from Ceuta on August 31 to cover mass border arrivals, the program captured a 10.8% share in its first week, culminating in a historic 14.4% high on Thursday, September 3. Mediaset subsequently expanded the schedule further by moving the start time earlier and introducing a Friday night edition.

While industry leaders like Antena 3 and La 1 maintain higher overall averages in their respective slots, Horizonte has consistently notched individual victories against established competitors like La Revuelta and El Hormiguero. Operating out of Mediaset’s secondary channel, the format has pushed past previous benchmarks, proving that alternative current affairs programming can capture significant prime-time traction in a fractured media market.