Neil Robertson hits back at Judd Trump over clueless ranking comments

Australian snooker star Neil Robertson has hit back at Judd Trump, branding his rival’s recent comments regarding his world number one ranking prospects as “clueless.” Robertson, currently fourth in the WST rankings, sits just £13,850 behind third-placed Trump and £165,350 adrift of world number one Zhao Xintong as the 2026/27 season gathers pace.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Ranking Volatility: Robertson’s close proximity to Trump in the WST standings puts the third spot under immediate pressure ahead of upcoming Triple Crown events.

Robertson’s close proximity to Trump in the WST standings puts the third spot under immediate pressure ahead of upcoming Triple Crown events. Betting Futures: A strong winter swing could see the Melbourne-born left-hander leapfrog his rivals, shifting outright tournament odds significantly for the upcoming UK Championship.

A strong winter swing could see the Melbourne-born left-hander leapfrog his rivals, shifting outright tournament odds significantly for the upcoming UK Championship. Consistency Metrics: Pundits reassessing field value will note that Robertson’s heavy-scoring breaks remain elite despite external scrutiny over tournament consistency.

The Ranking Battle and the Saudi Arabia Masters Weight

The war of words erupted after Trump publicly questioned whether Robertson deserved to sit so close to the summit of the professional game. Speaking in September, the 2019 world champion claimed that Robertson’s lucrative victory at the Saudi Arabia Masters last season—which yielded a £500,000 top prize—was doing the heavy lifting for his ranking position.

“I think Neil, for example, I don’t really know what he’s done to be so close, apart from winning Saudi, he hasn’t really done anything else,” Trump stated in September. “It’s hard to pick individual players out, nothing against Neil, but he’s not been consistent enough to be the number one, in my eyes.”

That assessment overlooks a broader body of work compiled by the Australian across major tournaments. Beyond his Saudi triumph, Robertson captured the World Grand Prix last year and lifted the English Open trophy in 2024. He also secured deep runs to the semi-finals of both the UK Championship and the Tour Championship, results that steadily fortified his position near the top of the cue sports hierarchy.

Clearing the Air Behind the Scenes

Rather than letting the remarks linger in the press, Robertson addressed the matter directly with his competitor. The conversation quickly defused the tension, with Trump acknowledging that his public framing had missed the mark.

“I spoke to Judd and said, ‘What are you doing?’ He was just like, ‘Oh God, that just came out all wrong,'” Robertson revealed in an interview with Metro. “Before winning Saudi I was still ranked eight. It’s not like I just won Saudi. You only have to look at the actual points, take Saudi off, and I’m still really high up anyway.”

Robertson added that when he secured the Saudi title, it represented his third ranking event victory in a tight window of 10 to 11 months, followed consistently by quarter-final and semi-final appearances.

Player Ranking Position Notable Recent Successes Zhao Xintong 1st Current World Number One Judd Trump 3rd 2019 World Champion Neil Robertson 4th Saudi Arabia Masters Winner, World Grand Prix Champion

Chasing History at the Upcoming Triple Crown

Robertson has largely tuned out social media chatter and external critiques, pointing to a wider trend of uninformed commentary across elite sports. “You see some of the comments and people have got no idea,” he noted. “It’s actually a big relief to see that because it’s other sports where this exists too, where you just get completely clueless opinions from people that have absolutely no idea.”

Having first captured the number one spot in 2010 after winning the World Snooker Championship—accumulating 69 weeks at the pinnacle—the 44-year-old retains his sights firmly on the game’s ultimate prizes. As the sole non-UK player to complete snooker’s Triple Crown, Robertson enters the upcoming UK Championship in York at the end of November with a £312,500 top prize on offer.

With further points and prize money up for grabs at The Masters in January, the stage is set for the Melbourne-born cueist to silence any remaining doubts on the baize.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.