MGB suggests reducing Nueva Vizcaya mining exploration permit area

A contested 4,456-hectare mining exploration permit in the upland town of Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya, faces a potential scaling back after regional environment officials proposed removing four villages from its operational footprint, The Manila Times reported.

Shrinking the Geographic Footprint in Kasibu

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Cagayan Valley (MGB-2) intends to recommend that four barangays be excised from Exploration Permit EP-000029-II, leaving only the villages of Pao and Kakidugen under the authority of the permit holder, North Luzon Mineral Resources Corp. (NLMRC). MGB-2 Regional Director Mario Ancheta stated that the adjustment directly addresses the geographic scope that has fueled opposition and triggered a resident-led blockade across the affected communities.

The current exploration activity is designed to establish whether commercially viable mineral deposits exist. Ancheta appealed to residents maintaining the barricade to allow the firm to conclude its technical work. He noted that communities retain formal regulatory avenues to contest any future mining development through the required concurrence of local legislative bodies and the mandatory free, prior and informed consent process.

While exploration is viewed as a preliminary and technical phase, transitioning into development would necessitate a distinct and rigorous tier of approvals and social backing.

Provincial Limits and Legal Realities

Nueva Vizcaya Gov. Jose Gambito cautioned the exploration firm against any actions that might endanger the residents stationed at the barricade, stressing that the company will face accountability if harm occurs. At the same time, Gambito acknowledged that provincial and municipal officials lack the legal authority to unilaterally halt an operation backed by a valid national permit.

Kasibu Mayor Romeo Tayaban stated that the municipality cannot suspend exploration while a valid national permit remains in effect. Gambito noted that he has elevated the concerns of local protesters to Malacañang, emphasizing that only President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. can order a halt to mining activities in the province.

As a potential alternative, Gambito suggested that if the area is found to be more viable for small-scale operations, he would advocate for declaring the area a Minahang Bayan. This designation allows local residents to extract mineral resources under regulated conditions, shifting the economic model toward direct community participation rather than large-scale corporate development.

Stalemate at the Barricade and Demands for Withdrawal

Despite the bureau’s proposed reduction in coverage, the anti-mining barricade group continues to demand a complete withdrawal of the company from Kasibu. Municipal councilor Anthony Glen Guingayan Sr., speaking on behalf of the protesters, argued that forcing the firm to leave is the most direct way to prevent further confrontation, noting that exploration activities are already near completion.

Guingayan stated that operations in Didipio are sufficient and that expansion to other barangay in Kasibu should not be allowed. He also voiced concern over criminal charges filed against residents defending their land, stating that more than 20 individuals, including himself, have been charged.

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On the corporate side, lawyer Ulysses Ordoñez reported that the blockade has generated approximately P8 million in financial losses for the firm. Ordoñez stated that the company is considering seeking a preliminary injunction to dismantle the barricade and resume work, though the firm remains willing to forgo that legal remedy if protesters permit the completion of exploration.

Flodemonte Gerdan, a provincial board member heading the Committee on Peace and Order, renewed the local legislature’s appeal for NLMRC to drop pending criminal cases against the demonstrators as a gesture of goodwill to help secure a peaceful settlement. Meanwhile, Efraim Osingat urged the barricade participants to allow the exploration work to move forward on ancestral lands, saying that a company willing to bring development to that land has come forward.