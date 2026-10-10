Servette FC defeated FC Sion 3-0 in the Super League

Servette FC defeated FC Sion 3-0 in the Rhône derby during the 10th round of the Super League on Saturday.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Sion Momentum Halt: Fantasy managers heavily invested in Sion’s frontline should re-evaluate following a toothless display, highlighted by Winsley Boteli missing a face-à-face at the 42nd minute.

Fantasy managers heavily invested in Sion’s frontline should re-evaluate following a toothless display, highlighted by Winsley Boteli missing a face-à-face at the 42nd minute. Goalkeeper Watch: Anthony Racioppi owners salvaged a respectable fantasy floor despite the 3-0 scoreline, thanks to two late goal-line denials preventing a heavier correction.

Tactical Breakdown and Early Defensive Lapses

The tone of the fixture was set early when Sion failed to build out cleanly from the back. An errant clearance from Franck Surdez directly into the central corridor gifted Servette the opening breakthrough in the 11th minute through Houboulang Mendes. Just seven minutes later, Thomas Lopes—earning a start in place of the long-term injured Miroslav Stevanovic—slotted a dangerous delivery into the path of Jarell Simo, who doubled the advantage.

Sion attempted to rectify their defensive fragility by shifting into a 4-4-2 block after a difficult opening half-hour. The tactical adjustment provided temporary stability, allowing Sédunois to probe higher up the pitch. However, their execution remained entirely too erratic in the final third, ultimately exposing them to transitional counter-attacks.

Capitalizing on Depth Amid Key Absences

Heading into the fixture, Servette faced the task of reshaping their attacking rhythm without Miroslav Stevanovic, who suffered a meniscus injury earlier in the week. Manager Jocelyn Gourvennec expressed confidence in his squad’s underlying mentality during pre-match media availability, noting that the team previously finished a campaign without the player. That internal belief materialized immediately on the pitch.

Lopes stepped into the vacancy left by Stevanovic, supplying the creative spark required to unlock Simo. The young homegrown midfielder, who recently rejected external interest to commit his future to the club, rewarded his manager’s faith with an energetic performance that kept the Valais defense on the back foot.

The Killer Blow and Standings Repercussions

Any hopes of a Sion comeback were officially extinguished in the 63rd minute. Kingstone Mutandwa calmly converted a penalty kick to push the scoreline to 3-0, punishing the visitors for ongoing defensive disorganization. The sequence forced Sion to chase the game, leaving massive gaps that goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi had to navigate single-handedly in the closing stages.

Photo: Blick

Team Matches Played Goal Difference Points FC Sion 10 6 19 Servette FC 10 1 13

Racioppi produced a pair of stellar stops late in the contest to deny Servette a more emphatic scoreline. The result lifts Servette provisionally to 5th place in the Super League table ahead of Sunday’s remaining fixtures. Meanwhile, Sion remains 3rd in the Super League, presenting Young Boys an immediate opening to capture a three-point cushion in the race for 2nd place.

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