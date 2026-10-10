Istanbul Airport Wins Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards

Istanbul Airport has claimed the top spot in Condé Nast Traveller’s Readers’ Choice Awards, scoring 94.29 out of 100 to narrowly displace Singapore Changi Airport, which finished second with 93.92 points. The shift in rankings highlights competition among global hubs.

Operational Metrics and Terminal Capabilities

Rankings Shift: Istanbul Airport secured first place with a score of 94.29, edging out Singapore Changi Airport at 93.92 in the longest-running honor in the travel industry.

Istanbul Airport secured first place with a score of 94.29, edging out Singapore Changi Airport at 93.92 in the longest-running honor in the travel industry. Infrastructure Scale: Istanbul operates one of the world’s largest single-roof terminal buildings serving Turkish Airlines across more than 122 countries, while Changi spans over one million square meters across four terminals.

Istanbul operates one of the world’s largest single-roof terminal buildings serving Turkish Airlines across more than 122 countries, while Changi spans over one million square meters across four terminals. Passenger Friction Points: While Changi boasts automated check-ins and one-minute biometric immigration clearances, recent traveler complaints regarding delayed baggage delivery times reaching up to 45 minutes led to a formal operator apology.

Infrastructure Realities at Istanbul and Changi

Istanbul Airport anchors its operations around a massive single-roof terminal structure. It functions as the main hub for Turkish Airlines, facilitating international transit routes to more than 122 countries. Passenger amenities at the Turkish hub include specialized facilities such as sleep pods and therapy dogs.

Conversely, Singapore Changi Airport covers an expansive footprint exceeding one million square meters—equivalent to 156 football fields. The complex features luxury hotels, duty-free shopping, and the world’s largest indoor waterfall. Advanced infrastructure allows automated check-ins and biometric authentication to clear immigration procedures in a mere one minute. Despite this technological efficiency, traveler reviews noted friction points, specifically pointing to delayed luggage delivery times stretching to 45 minutes last year, prompting a corrective pledge from the airport operator.

Global Standings in the Readers’ Choice Awards

The Readers’ Choice Awards is the longest-running honor in the travel industry that recognizes excellence in hotels, resorts, and destinations worldwide. Condé Nast Traveller released the list of the 10 best airports this year.

Rank Airport Location 1 Istanbul Airport Turkey 2 Singapore Changi Singapore 3 Dubai International United Arab Emirates 4 Copenhagen Denmark 5 Zurich Switzerland 6 Hamad International Qatar 7 Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Spain 8 Hong Kong International Hong Kong 9 Cape Town International South Africa 10 Rome Fiumicino Italy

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