CLP290 Restores Chloride Homeostasis and Improves Mobility in DMD Mice

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Breakthroughs via KCC2 Modulation at UNICAMP

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a severe X-linked disorder driven by dystrophin deficiency, triggering progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. On 11 August 2026, a study published in Targetome by Alexandre LR Oliveira’s team at the University of Campinas demonstrates how KCC2 modulation using CLP290 improves locomotion and neuromuscular function in dystrophic mice without restoring dystrophin expression.

Evaluating CLP290 Dosing and Automated Gait Analysis in Mdx Mice

The research team evaluated four-week-old male mdx mice alongside non-dystrophic C57BL/10 controls to measure therapeutic impacts. Animals received varying doses of CLP290 administered through an intradermal polycaprolactone/gelatin methacryloyl biomembrane designed for seven-day controlled release. Automated CatWalk gait analysis identified 10 mg·kg⁻¹ as the most effective dose.

Treated subjects receiving the 10 mg·kg⁻¹ dose exhibited a narrower hind-limb base of support and smaller maximum paw-contact areas. These metrics indicate improved balance, gait stability, and plantar-contact dynamics. Western blotting verified these functional enhancements occurred entirely independently of 427-kDa dystrophin protein restoration.

Spinal Motor-Neuron Chloride Homeostasis and Molecular Reorganization

Immunohistochemical analysis of lumbar spinal cord sections revealed that CLP290 increases KCC2 expression directly in motor nuclei and motor-neuron membranes. Restoring intracellular chloride homeostasis counters the neuronal hyperexcitability characteristic of the dystrophic condition. Glutamate decarboxylase 65 markers associated with gamma-aminobutyric acid synthesis increased correspondingly.

Conversely, vesicular glutamate transporter 1 and AMPA receptor labeling linked to excitatory signaling decreased following the intervention. Furthermore, glial fibrillary acidic protein expression, which was elevated in untreated mdx models to signal astrocytic activation, dropped back to levels statistically indistinguishable from non-dystrophic controls.

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Metabolomics Across Neural and Muscle Tissues

To evaluate systemic metabolic shifts, the researchers deployed nuclear magnetic resonance metabolomics on the lumbar spinal cord and sciatic nerve alongside untargeted liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry of the tibialis anterior muscle. The biochemical impact concentrated most heavily inside the spinal cord.

Spinal Cord: Strongest metabolic alterations affected creatine, phosphocreatine, lactate, N-acetylaspartate, myo-inositol, carnitine, and select amino-acid metabolites.

Strongest metabolic alterations affected creatine, phosphocreatine, lactate, N-acetylaspartate, myo-inositol, carnitine, and select amino-acid metabolites. Sciatic Nerve: Responses remained more constrained, though alanine and osmotic regulation metabolites exhibited treatment-dependent adjustments.

Responses remained more constrained, though alanine and osmotic regulation metabolites exhibited treatment-dependent adjustments. Tibialis Anterior Muscle: CLP290 partially realigned the dystrophic metabolic profile closer to healthy controls across amino acids, carnitine processing, lipid handling, and oxidative stress pathways.

Therapeutic Outlook for Early Adjunctive Interventions in Dystrophy

The findings support a model in which CLP290 enhances motor performance by stabilizing spinal motor-neuron chloride balance and driving coordinated neurometabolic adaptation. Because the mdx mouse model features a milder phenotype and greater regenerative capacity than human DMD, researchers cannot yet extrapolate the magnitude of benefit directly to human patients.

Even so, the study identifies KCC2-related signaling as a promising therapeutic target. The study supports continued investigation into CLP290 as an early adjunctive strategy to delay functional decline and preserve mobility in Duchenne muscular dystrophy.