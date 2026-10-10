The Most Cringeworthy Movies of All Time, Ranked

A list of some of the most cringeworthy movies of all time explores how comedies and other challenging films navigate cringe-inducing territory.

The Anatomy of Cinematic Discomfort

The curated list spans various genres, proving that cringe can anchor broad comedies, harrowing family dramas, and surreal dystopian nightmares alike.

Titles range from mainstream hits like 1998’s There’s Something About Mary to specialized indie projects like 2015’s Krisha.

Mapping the Spectrum of Cringe Across Four Decades

The term “cringeworthy” typically functions as an insult when applied accidentally to a project attempting casual coolness. However, when filmmakers intentionally weaponize awkwardness, the result can become a triumph of tone. The ranking categorizes these challenging viewing experiences, featuring entries that push boundaries without relying on traditional genre safety nets.

Topping the list at number one is Windy City Heat, a 2003 mockumentary featuring Perry Caravello, a feature-length practical joke centering on an unwitting aspiring actor. Sharing thematic DNA with The King of Comedy (1982)—which sits at number two—both projects examine extreme, desperate pursuits of fame through painfully real social friction. Meanwhile, Happiness (1998) tackles explicit taboos head-on, forcing viewers to confront subjects mainstream cinema routinely avoids.

Rank Film Title Release Year Primary Genre 10 There’s Something About Mary 1998 Broad Comedy / Rom-Com 7 Krisha 2015 Family Drama 5 Shiva Baby 2020 Dark Comedy / Farce 1 Windy City Heat 2003 Mockumentary

From Broad Comedies to Unflinching Family Dramas

The middle tiers of the ranking showcase the stylistic diversity of cinematic discomfort. Films like 2014’s Wild Tales blend high-stakes thriller mechanics with pitch-black comedy around revenge and social collapse. Brazil (1985) exhausts viewers through relentless surrealism, casting its hapless protagonist into a bureaucratic nightmare.

Shifting away from overt comedy entirely, Krisha (2015) stands alone as the only non-comedy on the roster. Chronicling a tense Thanksgiving family reunion, the film captures real-world estrangement and personal demons with an authenticity that makes for an exceptionally heavy viewing experience. Similarly, Shiva Baby (2020) extracts immense, thriller-level suspense out of a single confined mourning gathering.

Mockumentary Deception and Modern Awkwardness

Deception remains a reliable engine for discomfort on screen. Borat (2006) utilizes unscripted reactions from subjects who were not entirely in on the joke, generating a palpable sense of real-world danger alongside biting satire. Modern entries like the 2024 comedy Friendship continue this tradition by tracking the explosive deterioration of a bond between two middle-aged men.

These selections demonstrate that challenging cinema requires audiences to sit with unresolved tension. Whether watching Ben Stiller navigate a disastrous prom night in 1998 or watching Perry Caravello endure elaborate staged pranks, these films endure precisely because they refuse to offer easy comfort.