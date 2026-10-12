Elizabeth Struhs: Doctor Warned Child Safety Over Insulin Risk

Elizabeth Struhs, an eight-year-old girl with type 1 diabetes, died from diabetic ketoacidosis on January 7, 2022, at her family home in Toowoomba, Queensland, after members of a religious sect known as the Saints withdrew her insulin. A medical specialist at the Queensland Children’s hospital warned child safety authorities years prior that the child was unsafe in her mother’s care.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus: A chronic autoimmune metabolic disorder characterized by the absolute deficiency of insulin, a vital hormone required for glucose cellular uptake and metabolic homeostasis.

A chronic autoimmune metabolic disorder characterized by the absolute deficiency of insulin, a vital hormone required for glucose cellular uptake and metabolic homeostasis. Diabetic Ketoacidosis (DKA): A life-threatening acute complication resulting from severe insulin deprivation, causing unregulated lipolysis, ketone accumulation, metabolic acidosis, and profound dehydration.

A life-threatening acute complication resulting from severe insulin deprivation, causing unregulated lipolysis, ketone accumulation, metabolic acidosis, and profound dehydration. Mechanism of Action: Exogenous insulin replacement is the mandatory, non-negotiable physiological intervention required to restore carbohydrate metabolism, suppress hepatic ketogenesis, and prevent terminal circulatory collapse.

The 2019 Hospitalization and Initial Child Safety Warnings

The coronial inquest into Elizabeth’s death opened on a Monday, examining the systemic failures preceding the tragedy. An experienced medical specialist who treated Elizabeth in the intensive care unit after her admission on July 17, 2019, testified regarding severe clinical red flags. The child presented in a state described as extremely unwell, requiring emergency intubation and mechanical ventilation.

The attending clinician composed a nine-page formal professional report one day later, transmitting urgent warnings to the child safety department and local police. The documentation explicitly noted that type 1 diabetes demands complex, continuous parental management. Counsel assisting Simon Hamlyn-Harris read directly from the clinical text during the inquest, highlighting the assessment: If her mother continues to deny the requirement for insulin and the related treatments Elizabeth could not be in Kerrie’s care —with the word not emphasized in bold print.

The medical team consulted the hospital’s child protection and forensic medical service prior to submission. The physician maintained that the clinical imperative was absolute, stating to the court that concerns were severe enough to warrant reporting regardless of institutional pushback.

Maternal Denial and the Voluntary Intervention Agreement

During the 2019 crisis, Elizabeth’s mother, Kerrie Struhs, refused to attend the hospital or view her daughter. In subsequent phone communications with medical staff, Kerrie denied that the child was genuinely ill or that she would ever require pharmacological intervention, exhibiting a total absence of inquiry regarding the patient’s condition.

Despite the warnings issued by the hospital’s multidisciplinary team, Elizabeth was ultimately returned home under a short-term, voluntary intervention parental agreement. This administrative mechanism allowed child safety authorities to monitor the household without securing a formal child protection order. The treating clinical team was kept entirely unaware of this discharge arrangement.

The medical specialist condemned the oversight during testimony, stating that significant clinical risk persisted within that domestic context and confirming opposition to any discharge plan that omitted lifelong insulin therapy.

Legal Proceedings and the Conversion of Jason Struhs

Following the 2019 incident, Elizabeth’s father, Jason Struhs, intervened by bringing her to the hospital against his wife’s directives, successfully preserving her life at that time. Both Kerrie and Jason Struhs were subsequently prosecuted, with Kerrie convicted of failing to provide the necessaries of life and sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment with a parole release date set for December 15, 2021. Jason received a six-month suspended sentence after testifying against his wife.

During Kerrie’s incarceration, however, she successfully converted Jason to her religious doctrine. Upon her release, the father abandoned the medical regimen, aligning with the sect’s core tenets which rejected pharmacological interventions and anticipated miraculous healing and bodily resurrection.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

In the context of chronic endocrine disorders, withholding foundational replacement therapy presents absolute, lethal contraindications. Any cessation, omission, or unauthorized alteration of insulin administration in type 1 diabetes guarantees the rapid onset of diabetic ketoacidosis.

Immediate emergency medical evaluation is mandatory upon the observation of sentinel clinical warning signs, including persistent hyperglycemia, nausea, vomiting, Kussmaul breathing, lethargy, altered mental status, or ketonuria. Healthcare providers, social welfare case workers, and clinical teams are bound by statutory duty to intervene immediately when parental or caregiver non-compliance jeopardizes a dependent pediatric patient.

Legal Fallout and Ongoing Coronial Inquiry

The catastrophic outcome in 2022 resulted in criminal prosecutions concluding last year. All 14 adult members of the Saints sect—including Jason Struhs, Kerrie Struhs, Zachary Struhs, and sect leader Brendan Stevens—were convicted of manslaughter for their collective role in withholding necessary medical care while singing and praying during the child’s final days.

The current coronial inquest before Coroner Ainslie Kirkegaard continues to scrutinize the communication breakdowns between pediatric healthcare providers and child protection agencies, examining how a vulnerable pediatric patient diagnosed with a fatal metabolic disorder was returned to an unmonitored environment despite explicit, documented clinical warnings.