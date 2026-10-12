Journalist Élise Richard Investigates Androcur Meningioma Scandal for France 5

Independent investigative journalist Élise Richard spent two years examining synthetic progestin treatments, specifically the medication Androcur, which has been linked to the development of meningiomas. Her documentary, titled Traitements hormonaux : un nouveau scandale sanitaire ?, is scheduled for broadcast on Tuesday, October 13, at 9:05 p.m. on France 5 during the Enquête de santé program.

Decoding the Clinical Evidence on Hormone Therapies and Meningiomas

Richard’s investigative focus stems from a personal diagnosis. She was diagnosed with a meningioma eight years ago, a finding she attributes to taking Androcur for approximately a decade. Initially, the tumor presented no distinct neurological symptoms. However, the mass grew four and a half years ago during her pregnancy under the influence of natural progesterone.

When the question of a second child arose, medical professionals advised surgical removal of the meningioma to prevent the onset of neurological symptoms. Navigating this diagnosis in 2024 revealed to Richard the profound impact this tumor exerts on her life. Subsequent research demonstrated that there were many other patients sharing similar experiences.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What happened: Investigative reporting sheds light on the link between synthetic progestin medications like Androcur and the development of meningiomas.

Investigative reporting sheds light on the link between synthetic progestin medications like Androcur and the development of meningiomas. The biological mechanism: Natural progesterone can stimulate the growth of meningiomas.

Natural progesterone can stimulate the growth of meningiomas. Patient action: Not specified in source.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Patient Access in European Healthcare Systems

The upcoming broadcast on France 5 brings renewed public attention to the medication Androcur.

Medication / Treatment Primary Indication Associated Risk Regulatory Action Androcur Not specified in source Meningioma development Not specified in source Natural Progesterone Not specified in source Stimulation of existing meningioma Not specified in source

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Not specified in source.

References