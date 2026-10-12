Nushrratt Bharuccha Recovers in Mumbai Hospital After Bali Accident

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is recovering in Mumbai following a spinal surgery after sustaining a fracture during a severe accident in Bali.

Bali Accident, Air Ambulance Evacuation, and Mumbai Surgery

The incident occurred while Nushrratt Bharuccha was visiting Bali for a combination of personal work and a holiday. During the trip, she suffered a severe accident that resulted in a fracture to her spine, leaving her with significant pain and difficulty sitting or standing.

Following the accident, she received initial medical attention at a local hospital in Bali before arrangements were made to transport her back to India. She arrived in Mumbai via air ambulance on October 2, where stretcher-clad arrivals and subsequent hospital photos circulated widely. Medical teams in Mumbai subsequently performed spinal surgery to address the fracture. Her management team announced that all scheduled activities are temporarily on hold while she takes time to heal, urging the public to respect her privacy during the recovery period.

First Social Media Updates and Hospital Recovery Photos

After a week of treatment and recovery, the actress shared her first public social media posts from the hospital on Instagram stories.

Photo: Tv9marathi

Accompanying the wheelchair and sunset visuals, she offered her perspective on the sudden shift in circumstances, adding a well-known catchphrase to her caption to signal her determination.

Nushrratt Bharuccha told Maharashtra Times, I have always chased the sunset and suddenly, my scenery changed. But the picture isn't over yet, my friend.

I always chase the sunset and before I knew it, my scenery changed. But the picture is still right there, because the picture isn't over yet, my friend. According

Further updates showed video footage from her hospital room, where a nurse assisted her with meals while a television played a song from the film Dilwale (released in 2015). Reflecting on her gradual recovery, she noted that everything would heal slowly with time and maintained her focus on positive dreams.

Management Team Statement and Career Context

In the wake of the incident, Bharuccha’s management team issued an official statement to update fans and media. The notice emphasized that her health remained the absolute priority and requested privacy so she could rest and recover following the surgery. Consequently, her working schedule has been paused for the coming weeks.

Photo: Dainik Prabhat

The actress has built a substantial filmography since her debut in the 2006 feature Jai Santoshi Maa, gaining wider recognition through projects such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama and more recently starring in Uff Yeh Siyappa, which opened in theaters on September 5, 2026. Trade reports also indicate that she is slated to share the screen with actor Tiger Shroff in an upcoming project, marking their first onscreen pairing.