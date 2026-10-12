I-670 Closure for Roy Blunt Luminary Park Begins This Winter

Downtown Kansas City is bracing for severe traffic disruptions as the city prepares for a nearly two-year shutdown of Interstate 670 to accommodate construction of the Roy Blunt Luminary Park. According to local officials, the high-impact closure is scheduled to begin in early December 2026 and remain in place through September 2028, altering daily commutes and reshaping the urban core.

The ambitious infrastructure initiative, which transitions the area previously known as the South Loop Project, aims to stitch back together severed downtown neighborhoods by capping the sunken interstate with a sprawling public green space. The KCMO City Council officially approved the start of construction last month, setting the stage for heavy machinery to move into the corridor this winter.

During the multi-year hiatus, motorists navigating downtown will encounter significant hurdles. Alongside the primary interstate shutdown, surrounding city streets will endure intermittent closures. The project is a joint venture involving the city of Kansas City, the Downtown Council, and Port KC, designed to inject fresh public amenities—including a performance pavilion, play structures, and entertainment spaces—directly into the urban center.

Phase One Construction and Tunnel Infrastructure

The initial phase of the build focuses heavily on subterranean engineering. Construction crews will establish roughly 50% of the tunnel infrastructure required to support the park’s weight above the interstate lanes. Concurrently, workers will complete the development’s first block, stretching from Wyandotte Street to Baltimore Avenue near the convention center.

While the heavy construction will lock down the highway mainline, project planners emphasize that pedestrian access will be maintained. The official park website notes that downtown businesses will remain open throughout the build, kept accessible to the public via marked detours.

Beyond the immediate footprint of the park, regional drivers face overlapping regional transportation challenges. According to municipal transit updates, the Interstate 670 shutdown runs separate from—yet overlaps with—a major overhaul on Interstate 70. That separate project will close a stretch of I-70 between Prospect Avenue and Van Brunt Boulevard for 11 months, beginning in early January 2027 and reopening in December 2027.

Project Timelines and Completion Estimates

City officials project that the first phase of the park and its accompanying infrastructure work will stretch deep into the decade. While the primary interstate closure concludes in September 2028, intermittent street-level restrictions will persist until the entire endeavor reaches its final completion mark in the spring of 2029.

Photo: tonyskansascity.com

Roy Blunt Luminary Park Construction Timeline Milestone Expected Date I-670 Interstate Closure Begins Early December 2026 Phase 1 Infrastructure & First Block Completion Through September 2028 Project Final Completion & Reopening Spring 2029

As the winter kickoff approaches, municipal transit authorities and local business groups continue reviewing traffic mitigation plans. Drivers accustomed to passing through the downtown corridor are advised to review alternate routes well in advance of the December shutdown.