Pirelli Praises New DTM Tires After Preining Wins 2026 Title

Following the DTM finale, Pirelli motorsport boss Matteo Braga and newly crowned champion Thomas Preining evaluated the development of the championship’s new P Zero tyre specifications, as Automotive Insights reported.

From Winter Tests to Hockenheimring Finals

The trajectory of Pirelli’s 2026 DTM rubber faced scrutiny well before the lights went out at the season opener. Initial development tests at Le Castellet produced what Motorsport-Total characterized as “disastrous” feedback from early run plans. That feedback triggered immediate engineering pivots across the winter months. To mitigate the risk of catastrophic failures under high lateral loads, engineers ultimately selected the most conservative specification available for the season rollout.

That safety-first approach immediately sparked paddock debate. By the middle of the season, drivers and analysts openly questioned whether the compound had been engineered too conservatively. Manthey driver Thomas Preining emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the early-season tyre behavior. Yet, as track temperatures shifted and teams unlocked set-up windows, the narrative surrounding the P Zero specifications evolved.

The Verdict on Pace, Degradation, and Strategy

Pirelli’s post-season audit painted an optimistic picture of the new compounds. According to Matteo Braga, the core developmental targets were successfully met across a wide variety of asphalt types and ambient conditions. The manufacturer emphasized rapid warm-up characteristics, high peak grip, and predictable degradation curves during extended green-flag running. These traits were designed to give drivers the margin needed to force errors while offering race strategists multiple viable pit-stop windows.

Drivers ultimately recognized the compound improvements as the championship reached its climax at Hockenheim.

“I think overall, the new tires have brought improvements to most tracks compared to the past, not only in terms of pace, but also in terms of the excitement of the races.”

That late-season performance stabilization set the stage for the final weekend battles. Lucas Auer of the Mercedes AMG Team Landgraf and Maro Engel of the Mercedes-AMG Team Winward secured victories in the final two races of the year. Meanwhile, Preining cemented his status as the 2026 DTM drivers’ champion.

Event / Phase Key Development Primary Stakeholder Winter Testing “Disastrous” initial feedback at Le Castellet Pirelli & Testing Crews Mid-Season Debate over a “too conservative” tyre choice Teams & Thomas Preining Season Finale Title clinched; final race wins secured Hockenheimring / Manthey & Mercedes

Broader industry analysis in Automotive Insights (issue 11/2026) captured the overarching sentiment of the motorsport press. Observers categorized the 2026 rubber as a technically robust product that occasionally traded raw spectacle for safety and predictability. Whether those trade-offs satisfy engineers and fans in future campaigns remains the central question for the championship’s technical stakeholders.

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