Marcos Still Studying Blanket Social Media Ban for Minors

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stated in Singapore on Sunday that his administration is in no rush to endorse a blanket social media ban for minors, following the Philippine Senate’s approval of a bill restricting children’s access to high-risk digital platforms.

Senate Bill 2424 and the Proposed Restrictions

The Philippine Senate approved Senate Bill No. 2424, also known as the Safe Media Access and Responsible Technology for Kids in Digital Spaces (SMART KIDS) Act, on Thursday, October 8. Sponsored by Senator Robinhood Padilla, the measure passed with 16 affirmative votes, one negative vote, and no abstentions. The legislation aims to prohibit individuals below 18 years old from accessing high-risk digital services, which could potentially affect platforms such as Meta Platforms, Roblox, and Gorebox.

Under the proposed framework, high-risk digital service operators would be required to implement age-assurance mechanisms and prevent minors from creating accounts. Platforms would also be mandated to suspend, restrict, disable, or remove accounts reasonably determined to be operated by minors. However, the restrictions would not apply universally. Electronic mail services, private messaging applications, educational platforms, news services, professional collaboration tools, and online gaming services not primarily used for social networking are exempt from the measure.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) would handle implementation and establish a publicly accessible reporting platform for violations. Noncompliant high-risk service providers could face fines ranging from P5 million to P20 million per violation, alongside daily fines of P100,000 for continued noncompliance. Parents and legal guardians who knowingly help minors bypass age-assurance mechanisms could face fines up to P50,000, community service, or mandatory digital parenting programs.

Weighing Global Precedents and Enforcement Challenges

President Marcos described the issue as a difficult decision that strikes close to home for parents.

Photo: Inquirer

The blanket ban, that’s also something that still we’re studying really hard, Marcos told reporters on Sunday. He pointed out enforcement hurdles, noting that foreign tech providers often claim they lack a physical presence or control in the Philippines.

While the Senate has cleared the measure, the House of Representatives has yet to pass a similar bill. Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla recently noted that authorities foiled 53 school shootings planned in South Cotabato following a September 18 shooting at Banga National High School, with over 50 individuals arrested for online threats and grooming.

Legislative Step Status / Details Senate Action Approved Senate Bill No. 2424 on third and final reading on October 8 with 16 affirmative votes and one negative vote. House Action Yet to pass a parallel measure restricting minors’ social media use. Enforcement Agency Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) designated to implement the framework and manage complaints. Penalties Fines ranging from P5 million to P20 million for noncompliant providers; up to P50,000 for complicit parents or guardians.

Broader Approaches and Dissenting Views

Advocacy groups and lawmakers have raised concerns regarding a blanket prohibition. Senator Risa Hontiveros, who cast the sole dissenting vote against Senate Bill No. 2424, argued that a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old are not developmentally equivalent. Hontiveros emphasized how digital platforms provide economic livelihoods, connections with overseas Filipino worker parents, and avenues for civic participation.

Photo: Newsbytes.PH

Child Rights Network Philippines and the Philippine Mental Health Association cautioned that a ban ignores the root causes of youth violence. They advocated for a comprehensive approach involving mental health support, safe school environments, and holding tech giants accountable for predatory design features rather than placing the primary burden on children and parents.

President Marcos echoed the sentiment that youth violence requires looking beyond security measures. This is not a police problem, this is a education problem, this is a psychological problem, Marcos stated, emphasizing the need to consult specialists in children’s mental health to understand the generational factors driving such behavior.