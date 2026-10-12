Pemex and the Energy Transition: International Evidence and Comparative Analysis

Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) is struggling to reconcile its mandate for domestic fossil fuel dominance with rising greenhouse gas emissions, according to an evaluation published by México Evalúa. The analysis reveals a 22.4% increase in total emissions over a decade, contrasting sharply with the low-carbon capital expenditure strategies deployed by global state-owned peers.

The Bottom Line

Rising Emissions: Total greenhouse gas output climbed from 47.08 $MMtCO_{2}e$ in 2013 to 57.64 $MMtCO_{2}e$ in 2024.

Total greenhouse gas output climbed from 47.08 $MMtCO_{2}e$ in 2013 to 57.64 $MMtCO_{2}e$ in 2024. Minimal Capital Allocation: Climate mitigation and tech transition spending reached roughly 2,407.7 mdp in 2024, accounting for just 1.28% of total investment outlays.

Climate mitigation and tech transition spending reached roughly 2,407.7 mdp in 2024, accounting for just 1.28% of total investment outlays. ESG Performance Deficit: The state-owned company registered a low score of 14 out of 100 points in S&P Global’s ESG risk metrics as of June 2025.

Emissions Trajectory and Environmental Footprint

Data compiled in the institutional assessment shows that Pemex faces a widening gap between its stated sustainability goals and operational realities. While the company established a Sustainability Committee within its Board of Directors and prioritized methane reduction targets, total greenhouse gas emissions expanded by more than a fifth between 2013 and 2024. Furthermore, methane releases surged 76% from 2018 to 2022, underscoring the urgent requirement for modernized leak detection systems and the elimination of routine gas flaring.

Financial allocations for these environmental challenges remain limited. The 2,407.7 mdp dedicated to climate mitigation and technological transition in 2024 represented a tiny fraction of the enterprise’s overall expenditure. International peers have adopted markedly different budgetary models to manage the global energy transition.

State-Owned Enterprise Country Estimated Low-Carbon CAPEX Share Equinor Norway 8% – 16% Petrobras Brazil 8% – 16% Petronas Malaysia 8% – 16% Ecopetrol Colombia 8% – 16% Pemex Mexico ~1.28% (2024)

Comparative International Benchmarking

The study evaluates Pemex alongside seven international state-owned oil companies across four operational and governance dimensions. Global counterparts such as Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) and Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) routinely dedicate between 8% and 16% of their capital expenditures to low-carbon projects and energy diversification. These foreign operators rely on technical coinvestment models with private sector firms and academic institutions to fund technological modernization.

By contrast, Pemex remains tethered to a traditional rentier model. The evaluation notes that governance structures must evolve to insulate environmental investments from shifting political cycles. Establishing multi-year transition plans and linking operational performance metrics directly to climate resilience indicators are presented as necessary steps to bridge the gap with global best practices.

Pathways for Corporate Modernization

To establish long-term financial solvency, the analysis argues that Pemex must integrate technical rigor into its transition strategy. Recommendations include executing predictive maintenance schedules, deploying continuous sensors for methane tracking, and capturing associated gas to eliminate flaring across industrial complexes. Additionally, the report highlights the potential for small-scale pilot projects in blue and green hydrogen, operational solar and wind autoconsumption, and geothermal energy utilization in cooperation with Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE).

Transparency and financial reengineering form the final pillar of the proposed roadmap. The evaluation points to a persistent discrepancy between local disclosures and filings submitted to external regulators, such as the Form 20-F reports. Harmonizing these data streams and tapping into sustainable debt instruments—including green bonds and ESG-linked financing—would allow the company to fund decarbonization initiatives without adding pressure to federal budgets.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.