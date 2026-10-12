BYU Football Unveils Uniform Combination for Notre Dame Game

BYU football announced it will wear a classic royal blue home uniform combination featuring a white helmet with a royal blue stretch Y logo, royal blue jersey, and white pants with royal blue stripes when hosting No. 2 Notre Dame on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Branding and Market Visibility: Operating in a top-10 showdown broadcast on ABC at 5:30 p.m. MDT gives the BYU football program a window to leverage its traditional aesthetic.

Operating in a top-10 showdown broadcast on ABC at 5:30 p.m. MDT gives the BYU football program a window to leverage its traditional aesthetic. Historical Precedent & Momentum: The exact kit layout was last worn in a 44-13 victory over TCU in November 2025, offering favorable psychological parallels for the current roster.

Unveiling the Historic Look Against the Fighting Irish

When No. 8 BYU squares off against No. 2 Notre Dame, the Cougars will lean heavily into the visual identity of their 1980s and 1990s eras. This specific combination served as the primary home uniform during the LaVell Edwards years. The program has not worn the royal blue jersey against Notre Dame since 1993.

The decision to feature the royal blue stretch Y logo, royal blue jersey, white helmet, and white pants breaks a seasonal streak of rotating alternate combinations. Through the early stretch of the 2026 schedule, the squad has debuted six distinct looks in as many fixtures. But with the entire college football landscape turning its eyes toward Provo for a marquee slot on ABC, the coaching staff opted for historical resonance.

Opponent (2026) Helmet Jersey Pants Utah Tech All-royal Royal blue White Arizona All-white (white facemask) Navy blue Navy blue Colorado State All-white White White TCU Royal White White Iowa State White Navy blue White Notre Dame White (royal Y logo) Royal blue White (royal stripes)

Learning from Past Branding Missteps

Selecting an aesthetic for a prime-time audience carries tangible weight in modern collegiate athletics. During the 2022 matchup against Notre Dame, BYU rolled out a blackout uniform set that was subsequently shelved. Similarly, the 2025 clash against Texas Tech featured a specialized Sailor Coug logo instead of the classic logo.

With ESPN’s broadcast and KSL NewsRadio handling local coverage starting with pregame shows at noon, the visual consistency provides an anchor for alumni and recruits alike.

The On-Field Stakes of a Top-Ten Clash

Aesthetics aside, the tactical matchup at LaVell Edwards Stadium dictates the trajectory of BYU’s Big 12 campaign. The Cougars enter the weekend riding a clean slate through their initial 2026 fixtures.

Photo: si.com

As kickoff approaches at 5:30 p.m. MDT, the focus shifts entirely from the locker room’s wardrobe choices to the execution on the turf. The visual nod to the past honors a storied tradition, but surviving four quarters against the Fighting Irish demands modern tactical execution.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.