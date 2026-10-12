Aleksandar Stankovic Struggles for Playing Time at Inter Milan

Aleksandar Stanković is facing severe criticism at Inter Milan after struggling for playing time following his summer transfer from Club Brugge. Inter-watcher Filippo Conticello of La Gazzetta dello Sport questioned the 20-year-old midfielder’s readiness for the Italian giants, noting that despite his technique, he currently appears too slow for the pace of Serie A.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Restricted Fantasy Value: With only 15 minutes of Serie A action logged across the opening six matches, Stanković is currently a non-factor in fantasy leagues and must be stashed on deep benches only.

With only 15 minutes of Serie A action logged across the opening six matches, Stanković is currently a non-factor in fantasy leagues and must be stashed on deep benches only. Rotation Upside: Inter’s packed fixture list featuring seven games in three weeks offers a realistic window for rotation, potentially boosting his short-term streaming appeal in deeper formats.

The €23 Million Investment Stalled on the Bench

Inter Milan secured the services of the young Serbian midfielder by paying €23 million to bring him back from Club Brugge on a contract running until mid-2031. Expectations were high following a standout campaign in Belgium where he tallied nine goals and five assists across 55 appearances. Yet, reality in Milan has proved starkly different. As noted by Voetbalkrant.com, Stanković has logged a meager 15 minutes of competitive action over the first six fixtures of the campaign, raising immediate questions regarding his integration into the Italian top flight.

The tactical demands of Cristian Chivu’s system require rigorous positional discipline, especially for a player deployed during the pre-season as a deep-lying playmaker. Filippo Conticello analyzed the situation for Het Nieuwsblad, pointing out the core of the issue:

“Tot hiertoe manifesteerde Stankovic zich nog niet als een topmiddenvelder. Hij kan het niveau van Inter nog niet aan.”

Conticello added that while the youngster possesses a solid technical foundation and a dangerous shot, his overall pace of play remains a major developmental hurdle.

Tactical Roadblocks and Stiff Midfield Competition

Breaking into the Nerazzurri engine room is no small feat for a 20-year-old making the jump from the Jupiler Pro League. Hakan Çalhanoğlu remains the undisputed metronome and tactical reference point for Inter. Meanwhile, Piotr Zieliński provides a seasoned, reliable alternative whenever rotation is required. When Çalhanoğlu missed time earlier in the campaign, Chivu favored Zieliński’s wealth of Serie A experience over throwing Stanković into the deep end.

This cautious approach is intentional. Inter’s sporting hierarchy does not view the midfielder’s sparse minutes as an outright alarm bell, preferring instead to protect the asset and shield him from premature heavy responsibilities. However, the situation creates an intriguing internal dynamic given that Chivu previously worked with Stanković in Inter’s youth academy and famously played alongside the player’s father, Dejan Stanković.

A Congested Calendar and a Potential Reunion

Relief may soon arrive via the fixture list. Inter faces a punishing stretch of seven matches across a three-week window, creating an unavoidable necessity for tactical rotation. This congestion could force Chivu’s hand and hand Stanković a vital pathway to minutes.

The timing sets up a compelling subplot. Inter prepares to face Club Brugge in a high-stakes UEFA Champions League fixture at the San Siro. With Zieliński returning from a demanding international break and Çalhanoğlu working his way back to full match fitness, the former Brugge maestro could find himself handed an unexpected opportunity against his old club.

Photo: Voetbalkrant.com

Metric / Detail Club Brugge (2025/26) Inter Milan (Current Season) Appearances 55 (All Competitions) Limited / 15 minutes in Serie A Goal Contributions 9 Goals, 5 Assists 0 Transfer Context Key Starter / European Exposure Acquired for €23M (Signed to 2031)

Whether Stanković can transition from a fringe squad member to a trusted rotational piece depends entirely on how quickly he adapts to the high-intensity physical demands of Italian football. The upcoming European fixtures will test whether the young midfielder can finally justify the heavy investment made by the club’s board.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.