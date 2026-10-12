Nintendo Confirms It Has No Plans to Abandon Physical Games for Switch 2

Bill van Zyll Confirms Nintendo Will Keep Physical Media Alive on Switch 2

Bill van Zyll, vice president and general manager of Nintendo for Latin America, announced during an interview with the Brazilian YouTube channel Coelho no Japão at the Brasil Game Show 2026 that the company has no plans to abandon physical cartridges for the Nintendo Switch 2. Il n’est pas prévu d’abandonner le physique. Nous savons aussi à quel point les fans l’apprécient, van Zyll said during the event. He added that historically, Nintendo has no preference for a specific format and takes consumer preferences very seriously. Nintendo intends to follow customer preferences, as cartridges remain particularly in demand in Latin America, especially in Brazil, while the Switch 2 accommodates both physical and digital editions to preserve resale, borrowing, and traditional distribution.

Sony Phasing Out Discs as Nintendo Protects Short-Term Cartridge Production

While Sony continues to face a persistent backlash over the decision, data published by Alinea Analytics shows that discs still represent a significant share of revenue generated by major PlayStation exclusives. In contrast, Nintendo’s physical cartridge format remains protected in the short and medium term, though the stance is not a definitive commitment.

Digital Sales Climb While Game-Key Cards Spark Mixed Reactions

Despite committing to physical formats, digital distribution continues to capture the majority of Nintendo’s software volume. Between April and June 2026, digital sales accounted for 61.5 percent of total software sales, and Nintendo introduced discounted digital editions for Switch 2 exclusives in May 2026. At the same time, the hardware relies on Game-Key Cards—physical boxes containing partial data or download keys that require an active internet connection—a compromise that has drawn criticism from preservationists concerned about long-term game conservation after server shutdowns, warning that if Nintendo eventually closes Switch 2 servers—inevitably, just like the 3DS and Wii U eShops in 2023—a key-card game risks becoming an unusable piece of plastic if the game has not been downloaded beforehand.

Photo: Gameblog

Despite persistent criticism, Game-Key Cards have received defense from industry figures; in February 2026, Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy director Naoki Hamaguchi defended them, and in early September 2026, Nippon Ichi Software president Kenzo Saruhashi explained that his company observed no sales differences between its Nintendo Switch 2 Game-Key Card games and physical releases on other platforms.

US Physical Spending Surges Driven by Nintendo Switch 2 Releases

Data shared by Circana analyst Mat Piscatella reveals a surprising market reversal in the United States, where spending on new physical software rose 5 percent to 738 million dollars in 2026, marking the first annual increase in over a decade. Spending on Nintendo Game-Key Cards spiked 631 percent year-over-year, offsetting a 3 percent drop across all other traditional physical media types as the number of available titles on the format expanded from ten to 54. According to Piscatella, this growth is largely attributable to the Switch 2 and expanding publisher support, allowing physical software to return to growth. However, community reactions on platforms like Reddit remain divided, with users debating whether the surge reflects true enthusiasm for Game-Key Cards or simply a broader consumer desire to put physical items on store shelves.