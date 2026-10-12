Furious Judge Halts Trump Admin Tree Demolition At DC Golf Course

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes halted all tree removal at Washington, D.C.’s historic East Potomac Golf Links on Monday, after federal crews cut down hundreds of trees over the holiday weekend despite court warnings and instructions to provide advance notice.

Federal Judge Ana Reyes Rebukes Justice Department Over Weekend Tree Felling

A federal holiday courtroom session turned contentious in Washington, D.C., as U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes directed a blistering rebuke at government attorneys over the sudden clearing of hundreds of trees at East Potomac Golf Links. The judge stated that the unannounced weekend operation had destroyed the government’s credibility with the court. As soon as the hearing began, the judge made it clear she was incensed by the sudden actions taken by federal authorities over the holiday weekend.

The emergency hearing followed a weekend operation in which federal work crews cleared a vast swathe of foliage on the public parkland. Plaintiffs challenging the changes included the D.C. Preservation League and local golfers. Lawyers for the preservation group noted that defendants had initiated an operation unprecedented in the 130-year history of the park by felling more than 500 trees in a single day.

Disputed Timelines and the Rush to Clear Hains Point Greens

Court filings and testimony revealed a compressed timeline that left the presiding judge incensed. However, official notice was not delivered to the plaintiffs and the court until 4:55 p.m. on Friday, just hours before chainsaws started up.

Administration officials defended the timing by arguing they were simply executing a long-standing directive. Kevin Griess, superintendent of the National Mall and Memorial Parks, testified that he submitted a tree-management plan to the office of National Park Service Deputy Director for Operations Frank Lands, receiving approval to implement compliance as soon as practical.

Government lawyers maintained that the operation followed recommendations outlined in a 2019 Cultural Landscape Report intended to rehabilitate the historic property and restore links-style vegetation. Judge Reyes questioned Deputy Director for Operations Frank Lands whether he was aware of any reason that the tree cutting had to be done urgently, other than the express preference of the government, to which Lands stated he was not aware of any specific urgency.

Historic Significance and the Broader Capital Makeover Vision

Designed by golf course architect Walter J. Travis, East Potomac originally opened to the public in the 1920s as a links-style course with few trees and lower vegetation, though subsequent decades saw various plantings added without strict adherence to the original design. Preservation advocates fear that modern reconstruction efforts will permanently alter the landscape and diminish public access.

Photo: Yahoo

“Before further unnecessary damage is done to a jewel of our national park system.” Perryman, via The Independent

Contempt Warnings and Immediate Restrictions

Heavy rain on Sunday afternoon cut short the clear-cutting operation after crews had already felled an estimated 430 trees, while plaintiffs maintained the actual total reached 529 trees. Court documents indicated that workers had already identified roughly 300 additional trees that still needed to be cut down.

Photo: CBS News

The court also instructed the parties to confer on proposed language regarding future notifications.

“I promise you, if that order is violated by two seconds, there are going to be contempt proceedings.” Judge Ana Reyes, U.S. District Judge, via Law & Crime