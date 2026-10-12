ACL Fest Weekend 2 Highlights: Dusty Zilker Park Performances

Following a waterlogged opening weekend at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, festivalgoers at Zilker Park encountered dry, dusty conditions for the second half of the event. Tens of thousands of attendees turned out to watch performances by artists including Charli xcx, Turnstile, and Sienna Spiro across the final days of the festival.

The transition from heavy mud to arid air followed initial weather-related concerns during the first weekend, which had prompted worries about long-term damage to the park’s turf. City officials stated that the Zilker lawn would be fully restored following the conclusion of the event.

Multimedia teams from local broadcast outlets documented the atmosphere throughout the second weekend, capturing crowd reactions, stage performances, and environmental conditions across the festival grounds. Visual highlights included frontman Brendan Yates of Turnstile leaning into the audience during an energetic set, alongside crowds forming mosh pits as other acts took the stages.

Performers across the schedule drew substantial gatherings, with artists such as Sienna Spiro, Balu Brigada frontman Henry Beasley, and Bleachers lead singer Jack Antonoff performing for packed audiences. Additional sets featured electronic duo Snow Strippers, Chloe Qisha, and Kings of Leon, while attendees utilized hats and face coverings to manage the hazy, dust-filled air circulating through the park.

Zilker Park Conditions and Environmental Restoration

The stark shift in weather between the two weekends created distinct operational environments for park maintenance and festival production. While Weekend 1 was defined by rain and saturated grounds, the subsequent days brought dry weather that raised dust across the venue footprint.

City representatives addressed the condition of the public space following the initial weather impact, confirming that remediation plans were in place to return the lawn to its standard condition. Municipal authorities routinely oversee post-event recovery for large-scale gatherings hosted at the public park to repair turf wear.

Featured Performances and Artist Highlights

The multimedia coverage detailed numerous musical acts performing across the final days of the festival. Among the captured moments were Almost Heaven on the opening day of Weekend 2, Bella Kay’s stage appearance, and silhouettes of Tatiana Schwaninger during the Snow Strippers performance.

Festival crowds were also documented singing along to sets by bands like Turnstile, while other attendees recorded performances by Kings of Leon. The documentation illustrated the varied musical lineup and the high level of audience engagement that characterized the second weekend of the event.