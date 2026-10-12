Sanshiro Murao Defends World Judo Title at 90kg

Japanese judoka Sanshiro Murao won his men’s 90kg world title at the World Judo Championships in Baku, defeating compatriot Goki Tajima in the final. Murao dominated the tournament by conceding zero points across five matches.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Murao solidifies his status in the 90kg division.

Tajima secures valuable ranking points despite consecutive world championship final losses to his domestic rival.

Murao’s Path Through Baku and Past Bekauri

The journey to the top of the podium in Azerbaijan required navigating a brutal bracket. Murao, the silver medalist at the Paris Olympic Games, met two-time reigning Olympic champion Lasha Bekauri of Georgia in the round of 16. The Japanese star dispatched the Georgian powerhouse with a decisive Ippon, effectively neutralizing one of the division’s most dangerous competitors early in the tournament.

Following the statement win over Bekauri, Murao advanced smoothly through the preliminary rounds. He ultimately faced Tajima in the gold medal match. Reflecting on his dominant run, Murao stated, “I went into the tournament with the goal of establishing myself as the undisputed champion, and I was able to show what I’ve worked on.” He added, “I believe I could show performances that made people realize how strong I am.”

Tajima Faces Another Domestic Defeat

For Tajima, the silver medal marked a familiar and painful outcome. Having fallen to Murao in the previous world championship final as well, the runner-up addressed his recurring hurdle after the bout. “I still have a lot to work on,” Tajima admitted, acknowledging the gap between his current level and the champion’s execution. “He was simply too strong.”

Murao’s flawless performance capped off a stellar men’s campaign for Japan in Baku. His gold medal was the third for the nation’s male squad at the championships, following title runs by Hifumi Abe in the 66kg division and Ryuga Tanaka in the 73kg category.

Weighing the Women’s Division Shifts

Shiho Tanaka entered the 70kg division aiming for her second world title. However, her campaign ended abruptly in the round of 16 following a defeat against German judoka Giovanna Scoccimarro, halting her defense and opening the path for new contenders in the weight class.

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