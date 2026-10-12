Research expedition approaches Nikumaroro to investigate Amelia Earhart mystery

A 17-member research expedition funded by Purdue University and led by the Archaeological Legacy Institute is approaching the uninhabited Pacific atoll of Nikumaroro to investigate a submerged, multi-branched anomaly known as the Taraia Object, testing the long-held hypothesis that aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart crash-landed there in 1937.

The Journey to Nikumaroro Atoll

The research crew departed Tarawa, the capital of Kiribati, aboard the Kiribati National Shipping Line vessel Marin Mainiku for an 830-mile sea voyage. The team is scheduled to arrive at the remote atoll to inspect the elongated shape first spotted in a 2020 satellite image. Purdue University noted that historical aerial photography confirms the shape has been visible in the lagoon since 1938. Upon arrival, the crew must navigate through a narrow gap created in the atoll’s reef by the British in 1963 during the island’s last period of habitation.

The mission builds on decades of historical research surrounding the disappearance of Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan. The pair vanished on July 2, 1937, during their attempt to circumnavigate the globe at the equator, while flying toward Howland Island to refuel. The U.S. government subsequently launched a search of the area, finding no physical trace of the aircraft or its crew. Purdue University, where Earhart once taught and which funded her modified plane as a “flying laboratory,” helped finance the $90,000 mission.

Diverging Theories on the Aircraft’s Fate

While the current expedition aims to verify whether the Taraia Object is the missing Electra, prominent aviation historians remain deeply skeptical of the underwater target’s identity. Ric Gillespie, co-founder of The International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery (Tighar) and author of One More Good Flight: The Amelia Earhart Tragedy , argued that the object is merely a fallen pandanus tree that washed into the lagoon. Gillespie, who has led a dozen expeditions to Nikumaroro over three decades, stated that he previously searched the exact site with metal detectors and found nothing.

Photo: Reuters

Expedition / Organization Key Hypothesis Primary Target / Evidence Purdue University & ALI Aircraft rests in the lagoon Taraia Object (visible in satellite and 1938 aerial photos) Tighar (Ric Gillespie) Castaway hypothesis Castaway campsite artifacts; tree root ball in lagoon

Tighar’s alternate hypothesis holds that Earhart and Noonan landed on Nikumaroro, then known as Gardner Island, and became castaways. Proponents of this castaway theory point to historical discoveries of 1930s-era artifacts on the island, including what is believed to be a jar of cosmetics freckle cream and evidence of a makeshift campsite.

Logistical Realities and Next Steps

Richard Pettigrew, who heads the Archaeological Legacy Institute, acknowledged the high stakes of the mission before setting sail. “Finding Amelia Earhart’s Electra aircraft would be the discovery of a lifetime,” Pettigrew said. Steve Schultz, Purdue’s general counsel and an expedition member who conducted advance work in Fiji, noted that no artifacts would be removed from the site on this trip, as any future recovery effort would require formal authorization from the Kiribati government.

Photo: BBC

Skeptics like Gillespie maintain that the Purdue-backed team will find nothing. The Purdue team suggests that the object may not have been found by previous expeditions as it could have been covered with sand.