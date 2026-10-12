One Year After Ceasefire, Gaza Remains in Ruin Amid Housing and Infrastructure Crisis

A resident of Gaza City named Nael spent Sunday preparing to move back into his heavily damaged home, installing tarps to shield the interior from the elements while replacing a destroyed staircase with metal steps that cost him NIS 5,000 borrowed from an acquaintance, timesofisrael.com reported.

Nael, who requested anonymity, acknowledged the difficult living conditions awaiting his return. “I’m going back to a half-destroyed house with a leaking roof, but it’s better than living in a tent or renting an apartment, which you can’t even find,” he told The Times of Israel by phone, noting that his previous landlord had recently asked him to vacate his rented lodgings.

One year after a ceasefire officially ended two years of intense fighting that left the Gaza Strip in ruins, living conditions for hundreds of thousands of residents remain rudimentary. Humanitarian monitors and local residents report that poverty and unemployment are rampant, essential infrastructure is severely degraded, unchecked lawlessness persists, and daily Israeli airstrikes continue to pose a constant threat.

Housing Crisis Persists in Tents and Makeshift Shelters

When the ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025, United Nations estimates indicated that roughly 1.5 million people required emergency shelter assistance. A comprehensive joint report published in May by the World Bank and the United Nations detailed catastrophic damage to Gaza’s housing stock, finding that over 1.2 million Palestinians—about 60 percent of the population—lost their homes to Israeli bombardment, while others were blocked from accessing properties in areas under Israel Defense Forces control.

A year later, the United Nations Shelter Cluster reports that 65% of Gaza’s population, or approximately 1.37 million people, still inhabit tents and makeshift shelters offering minimal protection from weather. An analysis released in August classified 94% of the Strip’s population as experiencing shelter needs ranging from inadequate provisions to critical deficiencies, requiring comprehensive support to restore basic living conditions.

Ahmed, another Gaza resident who spoke under a pseudonym, has lived in a tent for years. After his temporary shelter collapsed during heavy winter rains, his primary concern ahead of the upcoming rainy season involves preventing rats from entering and harming his newborn daughter.

Broken Infrastructure and Rubble Removal Delays

Beyond the housing shortage, large-scale reconstruction has stalled. While humanitarian organizations cleared rubble and reopened primary roads immediately following the ceasefire, subsequent progress has lagged.

Residents rely heavily on generators and solar panels, occasionally paying hourly fees to charge electronic devices. Water and sanitation systems suffered extensive damage, with 71% compromised as of August 2026. Except for central Gaza, where infrastructure remains relatively intact for those in houses, residents depend on tanker-delivered water or aid organizations.

Daily Airstrikes and Disputed Ceasefire Terms

For many Gazans, ongoing military operations undermine the reality of the ceasefire. According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, 1,488 people were killed and 5,281 wounded by Israeli strikes and gunfire between the start of the ceasefire and October 11, 2026. The ministry’s figures do not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

The IDF states that strikes target immediate threats to troops, efforts by Hamas to rebuild its military wing, and individuals linked to the October 7, 2023, attacks led by Hamas that resulted in 1,200 deaths in Israel and 251 kidnappings.

Israeli strikes continue in Gaza a year after the ceasefire

Meanwhile, the IDF has expanded its control over the Strip from an initial 53% to approximately 63%, maintaining roughly 40 military posts in the Israeli-held territory, which includes the eastern sector and Rafah. Gazans are prohibited from crossing the boundary known as the Yellow Line, concentrating the population of roughly two million into western Gaza City, Khan Younis, the central Strip, and al-Mawasi.

Disappointment with political leadership and international actors is widespread. “There’s anger at everyone,” Ahmed said. “Everyone in Gaza says nobody was honest with us. Everyone — Hamas, Fatah, the international community, the Arab countries — said they would help us.”

While Hamas has not launched rockets into Israel for over a year, Israeli security officials warn that the group continues recruiting operatives and restoring military assets.