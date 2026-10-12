Donald Trump Proposes Renaming Atlantic and Pacific Oceans to Trump Ocean

United States President Donald Trump proposed renaming the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean to the “Trump Ocean” or “America Ocean” during a Republican campaign rally in Tennessee on Saturday, October 10, 2026, as reported by detikNews.

The proposal follows previous executive actions and public statements targeting major geographic features, including the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and Lake Ontario to Lake America. Speaking to supporters in Clarksville, Tennessee, Trump outlined his ambition to rename a major ocean and river before the conclusion of his presidential term, despite federal limitations on altering international or foreign geographic designations.

Geographic Renaming Initiatives and Domestic Precedents

During the campaign event ahead of the upcoming US midterm elections, Trump recounted his administration’s methodical approach to altering place names on official maps. According to Suara Surabaya, the president noted that while he elected to preserve the historic names of the Hudson River—acknowledging explorer Henry Hudson’s 1609 voyage—and the Mississippi River due to regional support, he maintained that the executive branch should establish a similarly branded ocean and river.

“We need a river, we need an ocean,” Trump stated, as cited by CNN Indonesia. “So I was thinking about the Atlantic or the Pacific. Let’s just name it the Trump Ocean or the America Ocean, something like that.”

Photo: CNN Indonesia

This latest proposal expands upon a pattern of similar rhetoric and formal actions initiated since Trump’s return to the White House. In January 2025, an executive order officially altered the designation of the Gulf of Mexico within US federal documentation. In September 2026, Trump signed an instruction changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America, utilizing a marker to amend maps during disputes regarding trade policy with northern neighbors.

Additional proposals floated by the US president in recent months include renaming the state of New Mexico to “New America,” designating the Strait of Hormuz as the “Strait of Trump,” and updating various domestic infrastructure assets. Notably, Palm Beach International Airport was officially renamed the President Donald J. Trump International Airport in July 2026, while congressional allies have weighed proposals for Washington Dulles International Airport and New York’s Penn Station.

Geographic Feature Proposed or Enacted Name Action / Date Gulf of Mexico Gulf of America Executive Order (January 2025) Lake Ontario Lake America Executive Instruction (September 2026) Strait of Hormuz Strait of Trump Proposed (2026) Atlantic / Pacific Ocean Trump Ocean / America Ocean Proposed (October 2026)

International Jurisdictions and Diplomatic Repercussions

While the executive branch maintains domestic authority to direct federal agencies on geographic naming conventions for official US maps and documents, these designations hold no binding power outside national borders. International bodies, maritime organizations, and foreign governments retain complete autonomy over cartographic standards.

Photo: Antara News jatim

Reactions from neighboring nations impacted by these naming campaigns have been swift. Following the redesignation of Lake Ontario—a shared body of water forming the boundary between New York and the Canadian province of Ontario—Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made clear that Ottawa and provincial authorities would continue utilizing the established historical nomenclature, as reported by Antara News Jatim.

Similarly, international maritime organizations and foreign ministries have treated prior proposals regarding international straits and global oceans as domestic political commentary rather than actionable geopolitical shifts. Because the Atlantic and Pacific oceans span vast international waters governed by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), any unilateral renaming by Washington remains purely symbolic within the United States domestic sphere.

Trump acknowledged the timeline for these ambitions during his weekend remarks, emphasizing that the administration intends to pursue these designations before the conclusion of his current term in office.