DRSP Reports Contagious Measles Case at Montreal Airport

A contagious case of measles arrived at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport on the evening of October 9, the Direction régionale de santé publique de Montréal (DRSP) reported. The infected child subsequently visited the emergency room at CHU Sainte-Justine on the morning of October 10.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Immunity Status: Individuals with verified protection—specifically those who have received two doses of vaccine—face a low chance of contracting the infection.

Individuals with verified protection—specifically those who have received two doses of vaccine—face a low chance of contracting the infection. Immediate Action for the Unvaccinated: Unvaccinated individuals who shared these spaces must contact Info-Santé 811 immediately, as a preventative treatment might be necessary and must be given quickly.

Public Health Triage and Symptoms at Montreal-Trudeau Airport

The Direction régionale de santé publique de Montréal (DRSP) initiated an investigation following the detection of the pediatric case. Authorities confirmed that the infected individual was contagious during transit through the international arrivals area and the hospital emergency department. Measles is an extremely contagious disease.

The main symptoms are a high fever, a cough, a runny nose, and redness on the face then on the body. Severe medical complications can include blindness, encephalitis, pneumonia, or even death in some cases. Public health officials are working to trace potential contacts to ensure they monitor their symptoms.

Epidemiological Context Across Canada

The most recent outbreak in Quebec concluded in August, with 28 cases of measles. On a national scale, 1,121 cases of measles had been declared as of September 26, according to the weekly measles monitoring report. In November 2025, Canada officially lost its status as a measles-free zone that it had held since 1998. The status was revoked by the Pan American Health Organization after confirming the continuous transmission of the same strain of the virus for more than a year.

Metric Quebec Recent Outbreak Canada National Total (as of Sept 26) Total Declared Cases 28 cases (ended August) 1,121 cases Elimination Status Affected by loss of national status Revoked in November 2025 by PAHO Primary Prevention Target Two doses of vaccine Two doses of vaccine

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