Humana emerges as top winner in 2027 Medicare Advantage ratings

The federal government has released new quality ratings for Medicare Advantage insurers for 2027, with Humana emerging as the biggest winner. Meanwhile, deep uncertainty surrounds the reimbursement system, highlighted by Alignment Healthcare threatening legal action over rating downgrades.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released the upcoming quality metrics that dictate billions of dollars in federal funding. Nearly 71% of Medicare Advantage enrollees currently reside in plans achieving at least four out of five stars, securing qualification for lucrative federal bonuses. These specific ratings for 2027 directly dictate bonus payouts scheduled for distribution in 2028.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Star Ratings and Care Quality: The federal government grades Medicare Advantage health plans on a scale based on medical care quality and performance.

The federal government grades Medicare Advantage health plans on a scale based on medical care quality and performance. The Financial Stakes: Plans scoring four stars or higher unlock billions in annual government bonuses.

Plans scoring four stars or higher unlock billions in annual government bonuses. Industry Discontent: Rating drops directly reduce plan revenue, triggering pushback and legal threats from insurers like Alignment Healthcare over disputed score calculations.

Financial Mechanics and Provider Payment Models

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services originally established the Star Ratings system in 2008 to help seniors compare quality and performance among Medicare Advantage Part C and Part D prescription drug plans. The federal government escalated the financial stakes in 2012 by linking insurance premiums and bonus payments directly to these quality grades. Each half-star fluctuation in a plan’s rating alters bonus revenue by roughly 25% to 30%, with the most significant reductions occurring when a plan falls below the four-star threshold.

Transitioning from a 3.5 to a 4.0 star rating effectively doubles a plan’s annual bonus payment, representing sums between $700 and $1,000 per patient annually. These value-based payments incentivize healthcare providers to expand their Medicare Advantage patient panels. While current models remain largely fee-for-service bolstered by star bonuses, financial alignment is pushing medical groups toward capitated opportunities where providers retain a larger share of rebate percentages.

Star Rating Metric Domain Weighed Category Importance Impact on Insurer Revenue Clinical Outcomes & Intermediate Outcomes Weight (3 points each) Drives qualification for bonus tiers Patient Experience, Complaints & Access Weight (1.5 points each) Influences quality scores Process Measures Weight (1 point) Influences quality scores

Regulatory Uncertainty and Industry Retaliation

Despite widespread enrollment in high-performing plans, persistent instability plagues the rating methodology. Alignment Healthcare’s threat of legal action against the government follows a plan downgrade, mirroring an escalating trend where insurers challenge contested grades. Capturing these windfall revenues requires rigorous operational strategies, sophisticated change management, and dedicated transformation at the provider level rather than routine patient management.

References

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) – Medicare Advantage Star Ratings Overview

STAT+ – Reporting on Medicare Advantage quality measures and insurer legal challenges