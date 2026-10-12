Home » Technology » Forza Horizon 2 Runs at 60 FPS on PC via Azimuth Using Radeon RX 6650 XT

On October 12, 2026, GameGPU reported that a fan-made PC version of Forza Horizon 2 achieves a stable 60 frames per second on an AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT graphics card. The software tool behind the release runs native console code directly under the Windows operating system without standard emulation overhead.

Azimuth Compatibility Layer Architecture

The project uses Azimuth, a specialized conversion and compatibility layer developed by the Almost There Games team. GameGPU reported that the software shell intercepts Xbox One system calls and directly translates DirectX 11.X graphics commands into the low-level DirectX 12 application programming interface. This method completely eliminates unnecessary processing power losses from traditional emulation. It allows x86-64 architecture hardware to run native console binaries directly on Windows.

Radeon RX 6650 XT Performance Metrics

GameGPU detailed a test bench featuring a six-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor running up to 4650 MHz alongside the Radeon RX 6650 XT. The graphics card operates at core frequencies between 2553 MHz and 2740 MHz with dual-channel system memory. During continuous open-world gameplay, central processing unit utilization remained stable between 19 percent and 22 percent. That low utilization shows minimal overhead from the command translation layer.

Total system random-access memory consumption hovered around 10.8 gigabytes during the evaluation. Meanwhile, video memory usage on the graphics adapter ranged from 3.4 gigabytes to 3.6 gigabytes.

Frame Rates at 1080p and 1440p Resolutions

At both 1080p and 1440p resolutions, the software build delivered a consistent 60 frames per second. GameGPU noted that frame rates occasionally dropped to 58 frames per second during fast highway turns and open track sections. Graphics processing unit utilization fluctuated between 81 percent and 97 percent, confirming the hardware has enough processing overhead to sustain smooth frame pacing. The rendering engine handles track geometry, complex environments, dynamic lighting systems, and Mediterranean weather conditions accurately without visual errors.