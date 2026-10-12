Sporting Cristal Leads Torneo Clausura Table With Six Matches Remaining

Following the conclusion of the 11th matchday of the Torneo Clausura, eight clubs remain in contention for the tournament crown. Sporting Cristal holds the top spot on goal difference heading into the final six matches, while Alianza Lima commands the overall aggregate standings ahead of the November and December playoff schedule.

The race for the Liga 1 2026 title has tightened across the league table as clubs enter the closing stretch of the domestic calendar. With six matchdays remaining before the Clausura concludes on November 22, eight different teams retain mathematical chances of capturing the second-tournament crown.

Sporting Cristal Leads the Clausura Table While Chasing Aggregate Standing

Sporting Cristal sits atop the standings with 22 points, holding a +11 goal difference that places them above Deportivo Garcilaso, Alianza Atlético, and Sport Huancayo, who share the exact same point total. Universitario, Melgar, and Alianza Lima remain close behind in the race.

A unique regulatory hurdle faces the current leaders. Although their superior goal difference would grant them the Clausura trophy if the tournament ended immediately, league rules require the winner of a short tournament to finish inside the top eight of the annual aggregate table to participate in the postseason playoffs. Sporting Cristal currently sits outside that crucial aggregate threshold, meaning they must climb both tables to secure their championship aspirations.

The Remaining Schedules for the Four Frontrunners

The four teams deadlocked at the top face demanding runs through the final fixtures. Every club carries distinct challenges as they balance aspirations for the Clausura title with the imperative to secure aggregate positioning.

Sporting Cristal’s run-in features home fixtures against Comerciantes Unidos, Alianza Lima at the Gallardo, FC Cajamarca, and Cienciano, alongside away trips to Cusco FC and ADT de Tarma according to scheduling details published by sports outlets covering the league.

Deportivo Garcilaso, tied with 22 points in second place, plays Melgar and Los Chankas before traveling to Sullana to face Alianza Atlético. Their closing stretch sends them to UTC de Cajamarca, back home against Comerciantes Unidos, and finally to Chongoyape for a match against Juan Pablo II.

Alianza Atlético maintains four home fixtures against Universitario, Deportivo Garcilaso, Juan Pablo II, and Melgar, paired with away visits to Sport Huancayo and FC Cajamarca.

Sport Huancayo rounds out the leading quartet with home matches against Cusco FC, Alianza Atlético, Melgar, and Universitario, alongside away fixtures at Juan Pablo II and Cienciano.

Alianza Lima Positions for Direct Entry to the National Final

Alianza Lima holds a distinct advantage in the championship structure. Having secured the Torneo Apertura earlier in the season and leading the annual aggregate table, the club is positioned to bypass preliminary playoff rounds. If Alianza Lima claims the Clausura as well, they will be crowned national champions automatically without contesting a final series.

Photo: Futbolperuano.com

Should another team capture the Clausura while Alianza Lima maintains its top aggregate position, the club from La Victoria advances directly to the two-legged national final, with the deciding match scheduled for the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva as outlined in league regulations.

Playoff Scenarios and Tournament Timeline

The broader postseason picture depends entirely on the final points distribution at the conclusion of the 17-match Clausura schedule on November 22. If semifinal matches are required, the organization has slated the ida and vuelta legs for November 28 and December 4, with the grand final scheduled for December 9 and December 13. If the structure resolves into a direct final without preliminary crosses, those matches will take place on November 28 and December 6.

UTC 0-1 Sporting Cristal: resumen del PARTIDO y mejores JUGADAS | Torneo Clausura 2026

Under current projections where Alianza Lima awaits in the final, the second and third-place teams in the aggregate table—provisionally Universitario and Deportivo Garcilaso—would meet in an elimination playoff. Universitario would host that decisive match due to its superior annual position, with the winner advancing to challenge Alianza Lima for the Liga 1 2026 crown.