Libera Season 2 Returns with Lunetta Savino on Rai1

Lunetta Savino returns to judicial robes as Judge Libera Orlando in Libera – Il caso Elena Palma, a 11 Marzo Film production in collaboration with Rai Fiction, set to air on Rai1 starting October 25. The actress describes her character’s primary driving force as an ostinazione nella ricerca della verità, likening her to a high-speed train determined to see the truth regardless of personal cost.

Directed by Gianluca Mazzella, the new episodes shift the narrative architecture compared to the first chapter. While the first season explored the private dimensions of the Trieste judge, the new episodes anchor themselves around a process destined to have great media resonance. Now serving as the President of the Penal Section at the Tribunal of Trieste, Judge Orlando faces a complex murder trial involving a young rapper accused of the femicide of Elena Palma, though inconsistencies quickly prompt her to dig deeper.

Returning alongside Savino is Matteo Martari in the role of Pietro, who works to build a relationship with his daughter Clara. The narrative dynamics emphasize the synergy between Libera and Pietro, who share a drive and understand each other with a mere glance. New additions to the cast include Neva Leoni as a witness, alongside Gaetano Aronica and Gaetano Bruno, blending crime drama with elements of comedy and emotional intensity.

A Contemporary Woman Driven by Urgency

Reflecting on her return to the character, Savino points to the multi-layered nature of Libera Orlando as a reflection of modern womanhood. She notes that the character’s pursuit of truth often forces her to cut corners and take immense personal risks, dragging loved ones into the vortex of her investigations simply because she operates like a train in motion.

Savino highlights this resonance, stating that Libera represents a contemporary woman who handles multiple demands at once and insists on a fair trial, leading many viewers to identify with her just as the actress herself does.

Matteo Martari echoes this sentiment regarding their collaboration on set, emphasizing that working alongside Savino remains an enrichment and privilege. Martari praises her experience, intelligence, and sense of humor.

Balancing Television and Classical Theater

Beyond her television commitments, Savino maintains a rigorous schedule across stage and screen. Following her run in Ibsen’s A Doll’s House, she transitions to a theatrical challenge: portraying Mother Courage in Bertolt Brecht’s Mother Courage and Her Children, which debuts in Bolzano on October 21 before heading to Rome’s Teatro Quirino in November.

Photo: ansa.it

She characterizes the masterpiece as relevant to modern audiences, exploring the duality of war as a commercial enterprise where a mother tries to protect her children while simultaneously profiting from the conflict. Her filmography also features roles in Ferzan Ozpetek’s Mine Vaganti, alongside television projects like Studio Battaglia, Felicia Impastato, and Il figlio della Luna.