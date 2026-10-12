Ghana COCOBOD Raises 257 Million Euros in Domestic Debt Sale

The Ghana Cocoa Board has secured 257 million euros through a short-term domestic debt issuance yielding 11 percent, launching its new financing framework for the 2026-2027 crop season. The operation fell short of its 304 million euro target, raising questions about liquidity and demand as the regulator restructures its credit mechanisms.

Assessing the Initial Debt Offering

Total Capital Raised: COCOBOD brought in approximately 257 million euros, missing the initial 304 million euro target by roughly 46 million euros.

COCOBOD brought in approximately 257 million euros, missing the initial 304 million euro target by roughly 46 million euros. Yield and Maturity: The short-term debt instruments carry an 11 percent yield with maturity scheduled for June 28.

The short-term debt instruments carry an 11 percent yield with maturity scheduled for June 28. Program Scope: This transaction marks the first step in a broader 1.235 billion euro financing strategy designed to stabilize cocoa purchases and restructure legacy debt.

Restructuring Ghana’s Cocoa Sector After Syndicated Loan Collapse

For more than three decades, the Ghana Cocoa Board relied on syndicated loans from international banks to finance its annual crop purchases. That model collapsed during the 2023-2024 season when domestic production dropped sharply below projected volumes and pre-existing sales contracts. A subsequent system relying on advance prepayments from international traders also faltered as those capital injections declined.

Those previous missteps created severe cash flow bottlenecks and payment delays. Just prior to the official opening of the new crop season on September 25, the Ghana Cocoa Board still owed local Licensed Buying Companies nearly 304 million euros. That overhang restricted the ability of those buying firms to secure fresh commercial bank credit for gathering beans directly from farmers.

Executing the 1.235 Billion Euro Financing Framework

The newly deployed debt program totals approximately 1.235 billion euros, formally introduced to the market on September 25. Under this umbrella, authorities intend to raise 1 billion euros via short-term debt instruments to fund the ongoing acquisition of cocoa beans. The remaining 175 million euros will target longer-term bonds aimed at refinancing older COCOBOD obligations.

To guarantee repayment to investors, the new mechanism relies on revenues generated from forward cocoa sales contracts. Specific receivables are transferred directly to Cocoa Capital, the regulator’s dedicated subsidiary. Corresponding payments route through isolated escrow accounts designed to ring-fence capital and interest distributions.

Unresolved Distribution Questions and Future Debt Auctions

While the initial issuance brought in 85 percent of its target envelope, published results omit the total volume of bids submitted by investors. Market observers cannot yet verify whether the 46 million euro shortfall stems from weak institutional demand or deliberate rationing by the issuer.

Furthermore, authorities have not disclosed the exact allocation of the 257 million euros. Guidelines published alongside the debt launch allowed for a portion of the proceeds to service a bridging facility tied to legacy debts, leaving the precise amount distributed to Licensed Buying Companies unconfirmed. The regulator must execute additional debt issuances in the coming months to meet the total capital requirements of the harvest.

Financing Metric Target Amount (EUR) Actual Result (EUR) Terms & Maturity Initial Short-Term Issuance 304 Million 257 Million 11% Yield, Maturing June 28 Total Short-Term Program 1 Billion Pending (First of Series) Allocated for 2026-2027 Crop Purchases Long-Term Refinancing Pool 175 Million Pending Dedicated to Prior COCOBOD Obligations

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.