Shin Min Ah Discusses 25-Year Career at Busan Film Festival

Actress Shin Min Ah reflected on her 25-year career and the immense pressure of taking over roles during the “Actor’s House” program at the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). The milestone appearance highlighted her transition from a 1998 magazine model to a fixture of South Korean cinema and television.

Reflecting on Twenty-Five Years in Film and Television

Shin Min Ah addressed the pressure of headlining remake projects during her career retrospective at the 31st Busan International Film Festival.

She discussed stepping into a role previously played by the late Choi Jin Sil for the 2014 romantic comedy feature My Love, My Bride.

The actress also introduced her latest Disney+ series, The Remarried Empress, invited to screen in the festival’s “On Screen” category.

Stepping Into Choi Jin Sil’s Footsteps for My Love, My Bride

Among her extensive filmography, Shin pointed to the 2014 feature My Love, My Bride as a project of unique significance. The film serves as a remake of the 1990 original directed by Lee Myung Se, which originally starred Park Joong Hoon and the late actress Choi Jin Sil. Twenty-four years later, the film was remade with Shin and Jo Jung Suk portraying a newlywed couple.

Revisiting the decision to take on the project, Shin explained that the script offered a contemporary adaptation that would resonate across generations. “When I read the screenplay, I thought that the content was adapted very well to the times,” Shin stated. “I believe that this is a story that will touch the emotions of the audience, regardless of the era, including the character that I play.”

She also acknowledged the legacy of the original lead performance. “Proprio grazie alla performance eccezionale di Choi Jin Sil, ero determinata a interpretare questo ruolo a modo mio,” Shin noted, emphasizing her dedication to building a distinct portrayal. “Mi sono sentita sollevata nel ricevere un riscontro così positivo dal pubblico.”

Expanding Into Global Streaming With The Remarried Empress

At the Busan festival, Shin also spotlighted her latest venture into the streaming space with the Disney+ series The Remarried Empress. Adapted from the webtoon and novel of the same name, the project occupies a prominent slot in the festival’s “On Screen” lineup.

The series marks another entry in Shin’s ongoing work with pre-existing intellectual property, a trend she addressed candidly during the festival panel. “Sono stato coinvolto in diversi progetti di remake di opere originali,” Shin said. “La pressione è immensa.” Alongside My Love, My Bride and her recent feature Our Season, the actress continues to weigh the artistic demands of reimagining familiar narratives for modern viewers.

Project Title Original Source / Predecessor Release / Event Year Medium My Love, My Bride 1990 Film by Lee Myung Se (Starring Choi Jin Sil) 2014 Feature Film Our Season – June Feature Film The Remarried Empress Webtoon & Novel – Streaming Series (Disney+)

Inside the Actor’s House Lineup at Busan

The “Actor’s House” program serves as a signature sidebar at the Busan International Film Festival, offering performers a public platform to examine their filmographies. Invited guests engage directly with festival attendees to dissect career trajectories, creative choices, and upcoming industry endeavors.

Alongside her career retrospective, the lineup featured panel appearances by fellow screen veterans Kim Go Eun, Kim Min Ha, Ryu Seung Ryong, and Ju Ji Hoon, each discussing their respective contributions to Korean entertainment.