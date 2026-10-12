Amazing Spider-Man #1001 Tops Most Anticipated Comics List

Amazing Spider-Man #1001 leads this week’s 50 most anticipated comic books, capturing the top spot on the pull list published by the League of Comic Geeks for Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

The Bottom Line

Top Contender: Amazing Spider-Man #1001 sits at No. 1 on the 50 anticipated comics pull list for the week of October 14, 2026.

Amazing Spider-Man #1001 sits at No. 1 on the 50 anticipated comics pull list for the week of October 14, 2026. Publisher Lineup: Marvel dominates the chart with heavy-hitter launches like Venom #1 and X-Men #9, while Image/Skybound places Transformers #37 at No. 2.

Marvel dominates the chart with heavy-hitter launches like Venom #1 and X-Men #9, while Image/Skybound places Transformers #37 at No. 2. DC’s Next Wave: DC Comics makes a strong showing with second issues from its Next Level wave, including Teen Titans #2 and Doom Patrol #2.

Pull Lists and Reader Interest for Wednesday Releases

The weekly ranking tracks consumer demand across a subscriber base of over one hundred thousand users and more than one hundred participating comic book retailers using pull-list management software. While a pull registration is an indicator of reader interest rather than a finalized transaction—accounting for physical store orders, digital acquisitions, or third-party sourcing—it provides an active metric for the direct-to-comic-book market. The data focuses on individual issue numbers, excluding variant covers that maintain separate tracking counts, though long-running legacy series often benefit from standing subscriptions that remain active over time.

Marvel and Image Lead the Anticipated Week

Following the top-ranked Amazing Spider-Man #1001, Image Comics and Skybound secure the No. 2 position with Transformers #37. Marvel fills out major portions of the top fifty chart with key releases such as X-Men #9 and the high-profile launch of Venom #1.

Rank / Position Publisher Featured Title No. 1 Marvel Comics Amazing Spider-Man #1001 No. 2 Image / Skybound Transformers #37 Top Tier Marvel Comics X-Men #9, Venom #1 DC Next Wave DC Comics Teen Titans #2, Doom Patrol #2, Legion of Super-Heroes #2

DC Comics Deploys the Next Level Wave

Beyond the Marvel and Image frontrunners, DC Comics pushes forward with its DC Next Level publishing initiative. The weekly tracking highlights second-issue momentum for several key properties, including Teen Titans #2, Doom Patrol #2, and Legion of Super-Heroes #2. Alongside these team books, Barbara Gordon: Breakout registers significant pull numbers, demonstrating robust engagement with DC’s current editorial rollout as reported weekly by Bleeding Cool alongside their bestseller and hottest comics charts.