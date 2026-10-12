Joe Manganiello Reveals Severe Illness Caused His Split from Sofía Vergara

Joe Manganiello has revealed in his new book Bloodlines details about his divorce from Sofía Vergara, Diario Primicia reported.

The Bottom Line

Joe Manganiello’s new book Bloodlines details his private health crisis and marriage ending.

Severe autoimmune illness required emergency surgery in 2016 and a seven-year recovery.

Differing views on fatherhood and declining emotional support strained the relationship.

A Seven-Year Health Crisis and Emergency Surgery

The marriage faced severe strain shortly after the couple exchanged vows in 2015, according to details shared in Bloodlines. Manganiello experienced intense abdominal pain, high fevers, severe fatigue, and intestinal complications that caused him to drop 60 pounds.

His condition required emergency surgery in 2016 to remove part of his intestines. During that critical window, the actor credited Vergara with making the medical decision that saved his life.

Deteriorating Dynamics and the Arrival of Bubbles

As the years progressed, the household dynamic shifted into what the actor described as an emotionally unsupportive environment. Manganiello recounted struggling with depression and intense isolation, finding companionship in an ill puppy he adopted and named Bubbles.

“I had to give away my gun because I kept thinking about that, and then the dog arrived. I went from being the patient to being the caregiver,” Manganiello stated in the book.

The Diverging Paths on Fatherhood

The question of starting a family became an insurmountable obstacle for the couple. While Vergara publicly attributed the split to their age gap and his desire for children, Manganiello offered a different perspective.

The actor explained that he chose to step back from fatherhood due to his fragile health, noting he refused to leave his wife with a child that “was not biologically his.”

Focusing on Physical and Mental Recovery

Manganiello emphasized that the primary purpose of Bloodlines is not to dissect his marriage or separation. Instead, the project documents his long road toward physical and mental healing, aiming to correct public accounts he considered false.

Event / Milestone Year Key Detail Marriage 2015 Couple wed before health symptoms began. Emergency Surgery 2016 Partial intestinal removal following severe autoimmune complications. Book Release 2026 Publication of Bloodlines detailing health recovery and divorce context.

The actor’s account outlines a marriage shaped by prolonged illness and private struggles, bringing clarity to an end of an era for two major entertainment figures.