Sony Drops New Glass Purple E9 And Fnatic Orange H9 II Audio Gear

Sony has officially expanded its INZONE gaming audio lineup with two new color finishes: the Fnatic Orange H9 II wireless headset and the Glass Purple E9 wired in-ear monitors. Co-developed with the professional esports organization Fnatic, the new hardware releases bring targeted first-person shooter audio tuning to shelves alongside early retail price cuts.

An October 6 press release from Sony detailed the rollout of fresh color options for its INZONE gaming headphones: a Fnatic Edition for the H9 II and Glass Purple for the E9. The tech giant is leaning heavily into competitive gaming aesthetics and performance partnerships. By pairing its existing flagship audio architecture with distinct new colorways, Sony aims to capture players looking to match their peripherals to an established team identity without altering the underlying hardware specifications of the original models.

Fnatic Orange H9 II Brings Pro Esports Tuning to Wireless Gaming

The flagship wireless noise-cancelling headset now includes a high-vis Fnatic orange edition that joins the existing black and white variants. Developed alongside elite esports professionals, the H9 II is engineered specifically for competitive play, prioritizing directional cues like distant footsteps and reloads over a traditional music-oriented sound profile.

Aside from standard acoustic performance, the unit includes FPS equalizer presets built alongside Fnatic professionals to ensure positional sounds land with exact precision, alongside switchable ANC to eliminate background home distractions. Beneath the vibrant new color scheme lies serious acoustic engineering. Sony pulled the sound drivers directly out of its WH-1000XM6 consumer headphones, housing that high-end audio technology inside a lightweight frame that tips the scales at approximately 260 grams without the microphone. Connectivity relies on an ultra-low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connection via a USB-C dongle, complemented by Bluetooth and LE Audio support for mobile pairing.

Photo: MyChooz.com

Sony’s H9 II 30-mm drivers are based on those in the WH-1000XM6, with separate EQ tuning for shooters. Mychooz

Players can also take advantage of toggleable active noise cancellation to drown out ambient environmental distractions. According to manufacturer specifications, the headset runs for up to 30 hours on a single charge when utilizing a 2.4GHz connection with active chat enabled and noise cancellation turned off, though enabling ANC reduces battery life to roughly 20 hours under the same operational conditions.

Glass Purple E9 Wired Earbuds Expand Sony’s Closed-Back IEM Lineup

For players who prefer compact in-ear monitors over bulky over-ear headgear, the Inzone E9 arrives in a sleek glass purple finish. The design represents Sony’s first fully enclosed sealed IEM structure within the INZONE product family, utilizing hybrid ear tips in four distinct sizes to deliver passive noise isolation against tournament noise and household chaos.

Photo: gadgetreview.com

The wired earbuds feature an ultra-thin 1.8-meter cable ending in a 3.5mm jack that connects to an included USB-C audio box. That external hardware block unlocks 360 Spatial Sound and deep equalization adjustments through the PC Inzone Hub application. Built for endurance during marathon gaming sessions, the E9 includes flexible ear hooks and a low-pressure fit designed to slip comfortably under external headgear without pinching.

Market Positioning and Early Retail Pricing

These fresh finishes introduce no changes to core hardware capabilities, functioning purely as a cosmetic and aesthetic expansion for buyers already weighing their peripheral options. Buyers who already had the E9 or H9 II in mind will find these alternative finishes offer a fresh look rather than any functional upgrades. The Glass Purple E9 model extends a unified color story across Sony’s audio range, matching the previously released INZONE Buds in the same hue.

INZONE 2026 New Line-up – Fnatic Orange Edition Gear | Sony Official

Retail availability varies by region, with early launch-day discounts already appearing online. The E9 wired monitors carry a retail price of $129.99, marked down from an original list price of $149.99 at Amazon, while the H9 II wireless headset is listed at $349.99. Sony’s European press releases have yet to verify specific availability and pricing details for the E9 Glass Purple and H9 II Fnatic Edition.