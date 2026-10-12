Lyon braces for student strike and Gilets jaunes return

Lyon is bracing for a tense week of intersecting labor and student disruptions, with high schools and universities mobilizing Tuesday before a planned resurgence of the Gilets jaunes movement over the weekend.

Inter-Union Strike Returns to the Streets

The fifth act of the student and professional inter-union strike is scheduled for Tuesday, October 13. It follows demonstrations that drew more than 20,000 protesters on Tuesday, October 6, and another 3,500 people between Bron and Lyon on Thursday, October 8.

Six labor organizations—the FSU, Unsa Éducation, FNEC FP-FO, CFDT, CGT Éduc’action, and SUD Éducation—are spearheading the mobilization to support protesting high schoolers and university students.

Core Demands and Concessions Rejected

Protesters are demanding the creation of 250,000 additional university slots, the renovation of educational buildings, and the suppression of the Parcoursup admissions selection process.

While the national government has promised initial policy decisions by late October, and Édouard Geffray announced the deployment of 3,000 replacement teachers to establishments facing the most critical situations, student unions view these responses as insufficient.

March Routes and Campus Blockades

Demonstrators plan to gather at 10 a.m. at Place Guichard in the 3rd arrondissement of Lyon, marching toward the Centre Culturel et de la Vie Associative on Cours Émile Zola in Villeurbanne, with a follow-up general assembly slated for 2 p.m. at the Bourse du Travail.

The unrest has already caused tangible disruptions on the ground, with twenty-two establishments impacted and the Lyon 2 university campus facing blockades.

Gilets Jaunes Target Saturday Mobilization

Beyond the classroom walkouts, online networks have targeted Saturday, October 17, for a day of mobilization signaling a return of the Gilets jaunes movement. Calls circulating since early September focus on purchasing power, fuel prices, and the cost of living, aiming to draw in farmers, railway workers, wage earners, and students alike.

At this stage, no official gathering has been announced in Lyon for October 17. Promotional material circulated in September pointed toward a 2 p.m. rally at Place Bellecour. Dedicated movement platforms have also flagged potential auxiliary actions targeting fuel stations, refineries, and petroleum depots alongside traditional roundabout occupations.