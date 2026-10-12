Moneyview Shares Hit Record High After 93% Post-IPO Rally

Moneyview shares rallied to Rs 65.47 on the National Stock Exchange, marking a nearly 93% gain over the initial public offering price of Rs 34. The consumer-focused digital credit platform added around Rs 1,835 crore to its market capitalisation in seven trading sessions following its October 1 debut.

The Bottom Line

Moneyview shares hit a record high of Rs 65.47, achieving a nearly 93% surge above the initial public offering price of Rs 34.

The company’s market capitalisation climbed to over Rs 11,472 crore following its Rs 1,092 crore initial public offering.

Key metrics to monitor include quarterly revenue growth, loan disbursals, managed assets, and asset quality.

Market Debut and Post-Listing Surge

The consumer-focused digital credit platform listed at Rs 55 apiece on the NSE on October 1, delivering a premium of nearly 62% over its initial public offering price. By the close of the seventh trading session, the stock advanced nearly 19% from its listing price to reach Rs 65.47. This upward movement expanded the company’s total market capitalisation to over Rs 11,472 crore.

The initial public offering itself ran from September 24 to September 28, drawing strong demand across investor categories. The Rs 1,092 crore share sale achieved an overall subscription rate of approximately 102 times. The offering structure combined a fresh issue of shares valued at Rs 750 crore with an offer for sale of 10.05 crore equity shares worth Rs 342 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Promoter and Early Investor Stake Sales

The offer for sale component allowed promoters and early backers to divest portions of their holdings. Promoters Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal each placed up to 1.35 crore shares into the offering. Venture capital firms Accel, Tiger Global, and Ribbit Capital also participated by selling stakes during the initial public offering.

Operating as a digital-only financial services provider incorporated in 2014—formerly known as Whizdm Innovations—the platform functions as a two-sided network. It connects individual borrowers with a network of commercial banks, non-banking financial companies, and insurers through its mobile application and its own NBFC subsidiary.

Performance Metrics for Long-Term Monitoring

As the stock sustains its post-listing momentum, market observers point to underlying operational indicators as the primary drivers for future valuations. Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, noted that the trajectory of the share price will depend on specific fundamental metrics rather than short-term trading patterns.

“Long-term investors may continue to track the company’s underlying digital lending and financial services business, supported by increasing adoption of digital credit and its expanding financial product offerings,” Singh stated regarding the firm’s growth drivers.

Metric Initial Public Offering Post-Listing Peak (7 Sessions) Stock Price (NSE) Rs 34.00 Rs 65.47 Listing Price (Oct 1) Rs 55.00 N/A Market Capitalisation Not Applicable Over Rs 11,472 Crore Total Issue Size Rs 1,092 Crore N/A

Analysts suggest that market participants evaluate quarterly revenue figures, aggregate loan disbursals, and assets under management to gauge operational scale. Maintaining asset quality and operating cash flow will remain central as the digital credit sector adapts to evolving regulatory and macroeconomic conditions.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.